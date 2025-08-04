White Fox Studio founder's latest comments clear doubts over Re:Zero anime's future

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, White Fox Studio's founder, Gaku Iwasa, responded to fans' comments online, clearing all doubts about Re:Zero anime's future. As shared by Gaku Iwasa, he planned to stick with Re:Zero until Kadokawa or series creator Tappei Nagatsuki booted him.For fans who may not know, AlphaPolis recently acquired White Fox Studio by purchasing all of Founder Gaku Iwasa's shares. With the acquisition, AlphaPolis announced that it planned on prioritizing its own IPs by making use of White Fox Studio's technical animation expertise. As expected, Re: Zero fans were concerned about what it meant for the anime's future.White Fox Studio founder responds to concerns over Re:Zero anime's futureOn August 3, 2025, days after AlphaPolis acquired White Fox Studio, a Re:Zero fan on X (formerly Twitter) @OkeanixALT criticized White Fox Studio founder Gaku Iwasa for selling the animation studio to AlphaPolis. The fan asked the founder to retire, claiming that he had no idea what today's audiences want or think.The fan called Gaku Iwasa incompetent for clinging to outdated ideas and expressed that Re:Zero anime could have been elevated to the same level as One Piece had the founder been someone else. The fan further criticized Gaku Iwasa, claiming that he hadn't made a single good decision in the past decade, citing him as the reason why the animation studio did not grow as rapidly as others in the same time.Natsuki Subaru as seen in Re:Zero anime (Image via White Fox)While generally it is unusual for company founders to respond to such criticism, Gaku Iwasa was surprised that someone despised him so much. He apologized to the fan and explained that he did not start the company initially to make money.Soon after, another Re:Zero fan responded to Gaku Iwasa's response, asking the founder to ignore that person. The fan then proceeded to share concerns harbored by Re:Zero anime fans. With AlphaPolis saying that they wish to prioritize the animation of their own IPs, fans were anxious about what it meant for Re:Zero season 5 and its future. If Iwasa wasn't retained as CEO after the acquisition, would it be impossible to guarantee anything?Rem as seen in Re:Zero anime (Image via White Fox)In response, the White Fox Studio founder shared that he plans to stick with Re:Zero until the end unless Kadokawa or Tappei Nagatsuki gives him the boot. Even if something came up, he assured fans that he would make sure to handle the handover properly. With that, Gaku Iwasa asked fans not to worry about the Re:Zero anime's future.Related LinksSung Jinwoo's sister becomes a Hunter in a new Solo Leveling side storyKinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3 announced for productionDigimon Beatbreak anime announces October 2025 release and more with first PV