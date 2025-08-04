Sung Jinwoo's sister becomes a Hunter in a new Solo Leveling side story

In surprising and exciting news, Solo Leveling's minor character, Sung Jinwoo's younger sister, Sung Jin-ah, is awakened as a Hunter in an alternate-reality version of the main setting.In an official side-story titled Solo Leveling: Arise, Jin-ah takes center stage and is given a role beyond just a schoolgirl. She is introduced as a Wind-type Hunter who wields a weapon called Blue Monsoon.The news stemmed from the original announcement and origin story trailer of the ARISE project. This indicates a huge expansion of the Solo Leveling universe, and fans hope readers will take the opportunity to explore Jin-ah's new abilities. It could also delve into how they influence her character and the world further in the larger story, as well as the more detailed connections to a recent ARISE game update.Sung Jinwoo's sister, Sung Jin-ah, is getting her own official Solo Leveling webtoon as a hunterThe official alternate-reality webtoon side-story Solo Leveling: Arise has introduced a new version of Sung Jinwoo's high-school sister, Sung Jin-ah, as an awakened Hunter. In this deviation from being a civilian in the original main timeline, Jin-ah has awakened Hunter abilities during a Dungeon Break at school and successfully uses wind-based magic as a Player who has the Wind Hunter class.This announcement marks the first time an official Solo Leveling expansion features Jin-ah as a Hunter in canon. The side story is a &quot;What-If&quot; story set in an alternate continuity, giving fans new context around familiar events, which no longer impact the original story. Jin-ah's awakening and the System selecting her as a Player affect numerous characters, from Jinwoo, the protagonist, to the classmates who witnessed the incident.Sung Jin-ah will be a Wind-type Hunter in the upcoming webtoon (Image via A-1 Pictures)While official details, including her Hunter rank, growth path, and story length, remain unrevealed, the teaser suggests that her skills and appearance point to aerial movement, emphasizing agility and aerial combat. This enriches world-building by showcasing her role-based abilities, unlike any other supporting character so far.Creator Chugong leads Arise, expanding the universe of Solo Leveling beyond the main webtoon and spin-offs like Ragnarok and earlier side-stories. Although Jinwoo's journey as the Shadow Monarch remains central in the main series, Arise allows the story to explore new perspectives and character development.Sung Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)For long-time readers and viewers, Jin-ah's new status symbolizes more than just an empowered sibling; it demonstrates how Awakening can differ in difficulty under pressure in various situations. It also opens up new forms of group interaction and global events, and may help bridge the gap between younger perspectives and high-stakes dungeon fighting.Fans can look forward to more updates, such as publisher or KakaoPage release details, along with previews of her Hunter class appearance. Scene by scene, Arise invites speculation about what might have been had the youngest Sung forged her own destiny in combat instead of remaining in her brother's shadow.Related links:Digimon Beatbreak anime announces October 2025 release and more with first PVOne Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full gloryWho is Near in Death Note? Explained