Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon to officially return with season 2

The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon has been officially announced to be back for a second season. After season 1 ended with episode 47 on April 2, 2025, in Korea, the show went on a short break, with a message assuring &quot;an even more exciting story with a more mature Suho.&quot; The Korean serialization finished the first arc on KakaoPage, while the English version on Tapas ended in June 2025.Although there is no particular release date revealed yet, observers in the industry are expecting Solo Leveling: Ragnarok season 2 to come back in August 2025, following the time frame between the first Solo Leveling seasons. Fans are on the edge of their seats as Sung Suho's adventure continues.Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 2 webtoon has been officially confirmed by D&amp;C WebtoonOfficially announced on July 31, 2025, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is returning with a second season. The manhwa adaptation, produced by Redice Studio and serialized on KakaoPage since July 2024, wrapped up Season 1 with episode 47 on April 2, 2025. Following that conclusion, the publishers announced a hiatus while promising a continuation.In its first season, the series gained significant traction: it amassed roughly 24 million views in Korea, earned a stellar 9.9 rating on KakaoPage, and drew over a million views in the English Tapas edition. Episodes were localized weekly, one per Saturday, leading to the end of English release on June 21, 2025.Suho as seen in webtoon (Image via KakaoPage)As of now, neither D&amp;C Webtoon nor Redice Studio has announced a confirmed release date for season 2. However, based on prior scheduling patterns, an August 2025 return is considered likely. A similar gap between seasons occurred in the original Solo Leveling adaptation, where the hiatus bridged approximately four months.In other developments, the web novel version of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok officially concluded in late July 2025 with chapter 375, bringing the two‑year serial to a close. That may actually benefit the manhwa's second season, as the webtoon will now be free to adapt the full storyline without concern for catching up.A still from manhwa (Image via KakaoPage)While the web novel has wrapped up, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 2 has been confirmed and is highly anticipated. With viewership numbers and the affirmation of publisher support, it appears the story will be going forward. While Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Season 2 still doesn't have a confirmed release date, updates should come in the following weeks.Having earned expectations from season 1, the next installments of the manhwa appear to be propelling forward from the same point, introducing new challenges, growth, storytelling, and exploring more of the larger Solo Leveling universe.