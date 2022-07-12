What to expect from DC x WEBTOON's Zatanna & the Ripper series? First 3 episodes are live now

The mistress of magic, Zatanna Zatara is here to spellbind the readers. DC Comics’ recent collaboration with popular digital comics publisher WEBTOON will see the sorceress travel across time and through the streets of 19th century London.

In a city plagued by murders of young women, Zatara must find and put an end to the ripper’s killing spree and find her way back home.

The third DC Comics' series on the platform, Zatanna & the Ripper was released on July 11, 2022. The first three episodes are out and fans can read them for free on WEBTOON. The studio has also dropped a small teaser trailer for the series on various social media platforms.

WEBTOON @webtoonofficial



bit.ly/3yxCMrl Some mysteries can only be solved backwards. Zatanna & the Ripper only on WEBTOON. Some mysteries can only be solved backwards. Zatanna & the Ripper only on WEBTOON.➡️ bit.ly/3yxCMrl https://t.co/LUett408rW

The trailer promises fans WEBTOON’s trademark youthful art style, which is very different from DC Comics'. Additionally, standalone tales, characters, and rib-tickling humor will also be present.

Zatanna and Constantine team up again, this time in the past

ShilsWonderJedi ʬ⁸⁴ @Shilskenobi22 So Zatanna and The Ripper might be favorite DC Comics Webtoon. I just really missed my girl in her top hat. I love the highlights in her hair too 🖤 So Zatanna and The Ripper might be favorite DC Comics Webtoon. I just really missed my girl in her top hat. I love the highlights in her hair too 🖤 https://t.co/Me0B7tbBRH

The comic series begins in present-day New York and our favorite sorceress has turned 21. She works as an assistant to her father Giovanni — who is hailed as the greatest magician in the world.

Giovani believes that his daughter has great potential and encourages her to get her own independent magic show. Despite Zatara’s mishaps like disappearing into a different dimension, he has faith in her. He gives his daughter a present whose contents haven't been revealed yet.

After yet another successful magic show, Zatanna goes backstage to meet her father, only to find out that he is being held hostage by an evil sorceress, Allura. Zatara tries to fight her but fails, and before Allura kills her, Giovanni transports her to 1888 London.

Zatanna finds out that her father’s gift is a magic wand. Episode three ends with her escaping the clutches of Jack the Ripper — a serial killer who is known for killing young women on the streets of London.

mono @monoprizm reading zatanna and the ripper and i cant believe how pretty she is reading zatanna and the ripper and i cant believe how pretty she is https://t.co/wt84DkgYde

Zatanna & the Ripper comic series is written by Sarah Dealy and illustrated by Syro. Fans cannot wait for the future episodes which promise the appearance of Zatara’s best friend and famous superhero, John Constantine, to help the troubled sorceress.

Fans have also theorized the appearance of other DC characters like Etrigan and Doctor Fate, while others expect Sherlock Holmes to make a cameo. David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON, has stated:

"Our collaboration with DC continues to bring some of the most exciting characters from the DC pantheon to a new generation of comic fans, complete with fresh storylines and new takes on classic heroes."

ᴊᴏʜɴ @BlueTrapeze Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is fun, it focuses on characters who don't get focus elsewhere and gives us Oracle Babs. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is fun, it focuses on characters who don't get focus elsewhere and gives us Oracle Babs. https://t.co/AK2wK7q1Jm

DC is stepping up with its collaboration game as its partnership with South Korean digital comics publisher WEBTOON has been an immense success. The studios released Vixen: NYC and Batman: Wayne Family in 2021. More than 82 million fans have been pouring in monthly since the WEBTOON and DC Comics' collaboration. DC Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins stated:

"We’re excited to continue expanding DC's storytelling, with fun, out-of-continuity stories featuring our characters in different worlds and genres, that any fan, whether new to DC or not, can dive into."

DC Ares’s 80th Anniversary HQ @WarGodTalk DC and WEBTOON are about to make the summer a whole lot hotter



Zatanna and the Ripper: July 11

Red Hood: Outlaws: August 14 DC and WEBTOON are about to make the summer a whole lot hotter Zatanna and the Ripper: July 11Red Hood: Outlaws: August 14 https://t.co/rT1BTLxphY

WEBTOON will also release Red Hood: Outlaws, written by Patrick R Young and illustrated by Nico Bascuñán. Scheduled to release on August 14, the series will follow Red Hood, Artemis, and Bizarro in their misadventures.

Vixen: NYC, Batman: Wayne Family, and Zatanna & the Ripper are now available on WEBTOON’s official website and its app on the Play Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far