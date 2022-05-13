DC x Webtoons collab on Vixen: NYC webseries - Details explored

Vixen is all set to receive a new adventure on Webtoon as DC collaborates with the site to bring a brand new story based on the superheroine. The new series titled Vixen: NYC will come from writer Jasmine Walls and illustrator Manou Azumi. The series is set to release on May 26.

The announcement comes on the back of the launch of a new slate of titles that is going to be headlined by stories like Redhood: Outlaws and Zatana & the Ripper. With that being said, let's go and take a deep dive into what the webseries is all about.

Vixen is set to star in her own brand new series on Webtoons

In collaboration with DC, Vixen, one of their most underrated stars, is going to headline a series of her own. Releasing exclusively on Webtoon, this is the latest DC property to be adapted after Batman: Wayne Family Adventures.

Vixen: NYC will explore the origins of the superheroine as we see her get a magical totem after graduating high school. After school, Mari (Vixen) decides to move to New York, which she doesn't end up liking. It is in NYC that she dicovers the magical totem's ability to give her the power of animals.

The story will see Mari fight crime and become the superhero we all know and love as she discovers the extent of her powers. The official synopsis for the webseries reads:

"There [Ghana], she meets relatives who gift her a mysterious totem, passed down for generations... Holed up in her room she finally inspects the totem--inadvertently releasing its magic. She is hit with an energy that gives her the power of the animal kingdom...of New York."

The synosis also states:

"Vixen learns an estranged, distant relative, General Maksai, is on the hunt for her, seeking the crystal for himself. To stop his war path, Vixen will have to stop him. As she does, she learns the true extent of her abilities. Turns out, she's capable of a lot more than she thought."

It looks like Mari will be facing a new threat as well. The story so far sounds exciting, and we can't wait to dig deep once it comes out this May.

Talking about the webseries, Nancy Spears, DC's vice president of sales and marketing said:

"The DC and WEBTOON partnership is an exciting opportunity to explore new genres with DC's iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains, telling new stories that both new and old fans can enjoy."

David Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON U.S, also spoke about his excitement for the series. He stated:

"WEBTOON is home to a new generation of comics fans, and DC is home to some of the most iconic characters and franchises in comics."

He also added:

"Our partnership with DC represents the future of the comic industry, combining legendary franchises with new technologies and global fandoms that cross borders. Fans can't get enough of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, and we know they are going to love what we have in store for the 2022 slate."

If you want to check out other webseries from DC and Webtoons, then you can take a look at Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. It's basically a comedic take on the Batfamily.

Until then, let's wait as the webseries releases at the end of this month.

