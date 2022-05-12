Jason Todd receives the power of Green Lantern in latest Worlds Without a Justice League comic

In the current ongoing DC comic Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern, a massive twist of events will lead everyone's favorite DC anti-hero, Red Hood, aka Jason Todd, to put on the ring and become a Green Lantern.

Jason Todd's turn into a Green Lantern is teased in Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern, written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nadia Shammas with illustrations by Fernando Bianco and Jack Herbert.

AKIO @akionize Never imagined Jason Todd as a Green Lantern but i’ll take it. Never imagined Jason Todd as a Green Lantern but i’ll take it. https://t.co/FzodRube6h

Jason Todd to become a Green Lantern and fight alongside Jon Stewart and Kyle Rayner

Worlds Without Justice League - Green Lantern (Image via DC Comics)

Some details of the upcoming issue have been teased in an exclusive look from CBR. Set after Justice League #75, where we saw the entire Justice League die, the comic is set in a long line of one-shots that will explore the worlds without the iconic team.

The comic Worlds Without Justice League - Green Lantern will see Jason Todd team up with Jon Stewart and Kyle Rayner to defeat incoming threats. This is where Jason Todd will presumably get his Green Lanter ring.

While Jon Stewart also died in the comics, he will be back here as the Emerald Knight of Justice and his allies. You can check out the comic's official synopsis from CBR down below.

"When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there’s life there’s hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU’s biggest event of 2022!"

It is clear from the synopsis that comic will tie into the upcoming huge Dark Crisis event. The event was set up when we saw the Great Darkness annihilate the Justice League. Justice League #75 saw our mightiest heroes being called upon to face this great evil, only to be immediately turned into dust.

This has left many worlds unsafe from evil, and with that, Worlds Without Justice League aims to showcase what our remaining heroes will do now. With Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman gone, a void has been left in the DC Universe.

For the uninitiated, Jason Todd is the second Robin in the comics. After being kidnapped by the Joker, Jason Todd was beaten to the brink of death by a crowbar and was killed off in an explosion.

He is brought back to life after Superboy-Prime altered reality. We see him walking away from his graveyard and collapsing, after which he is hospitalized. Talia al Ghul is the first to take note of this. She brings Todd to the Lazarus Pitt, where she is able to heal him completely.

This dip in the Pitt severely affects Todd's personality, and he goes after Batman once he realizes that Joker is still alive, giving rise to our favourite anti-hero, Red Hood.

Red Hood (Image via DC Comics)

Given the character's complex storyline as it is, DC buffs are sure to be massively excited to see what turns his story takes once he dons the ring.

Worlds Without Justice League - Green Lantern releases on August 9, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra