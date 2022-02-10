When is Dark Crisis comic series coming out? All about the upcoming DC event following Death of Justice League

On February 9, Detective Comics announced their next event, Dark Crisis, which would follow the Justice League #75: Death of Justice League. The seven-issue event is penned by Joshua Williamson with art from Daniel Sampere. It will be available in monthly releases from June.

The new event will be preceded by two prelude comics releasing in May. DC will drop the Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition for free on Free Comic Book Day on May 7, while the special one-shot, Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, will be available for purchase from May 31.

In a press release, the comic series' writer Joshua Williamson said,

"Dark Crisis is an epic DCU event about legacy. It will have all the giant, fun cosmic battles and Multiversal set pieces, but it's not about reboots, retcons, or rewriting time and space."

Heroes to join hands against the Pariah in upcoming Dark Crisis DC universe event

The event will continue the story from the original Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985) by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. In the new storyline, multiversal villain Pariah (aka Kell Mossa), who was last seen in the original 'Crisis' comics, will be the primary antagonist.

As per the synopsis teased by DC, Pariah has found a way to save his home world. However, it would result in the destruction of Earth-0. The character will use the Great Darkness, a primordial shadow creature that is the embodiment of darkness in the DC multiverse.

DC hinted that the remaining heroes, after the events of April 2022's Justice League #75: Death of Justice League, would join the fight against the Pariah to save Earth-0. Somehow the heroes may also "save the lost Justice League." This could mean that the heroes may use a similar process that Pariah would have used to save his home world and save the Justice League's deceased members.

In the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, several superheroes bit the dust, but the most consequential deaths were that of Supergirl (Kara Danvers) and Flash (Barry Allen). However, the synopsis of the new event also indicates that some of the remaining heroes may initially sit the battle out.

The issues' writer hyped up the upcoming event in the press release. He said:

"Dark Crisis spins out of Justice League 75 'DEATH OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE' and connects all the story threads across the DCU since Infinite Frontier #0 in a major way. Unifying the new legacy of the DCU as we honor the classic. You can't miss it!"

With the issues set to to drop in a couple of months, fans will have to wait a little to find out exactly how events unfold.

