One Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full glory

On Friday, August 1, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled the character visual for &quot;Hero Hunter&quot; Garou on the anime's official website. The new illustration is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, one of the character designers for the upcoming October 2025 anime.Since One Punch Man season 3 anime unveiled its special announcement teaser in February 2024, the anime's staff has been releasing new character visuals on the first Friday of every month. After releasing 14 hero visuals and nine monster visuals, the series has finally unveiled the visual for Garou.One Punch Man season 3 unveils Garou's monster visualOn Friday, August 1, 2025, the official website of the One Punch Man anime released the monster visual for Garou, also known as the &quot;Hero Hunter&quot; and the &quot;Human Monster.&quot;The new character design is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, one of the character designers for One Punch Man season 3 anime, alongside Shinjiro Kuroda.As for Garou's illustration, it features the self-proclaimed &quot;Hero Hunter&quot; sternly looking at someone, possibly preparing to fight a hero.Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)As for his character design, similar to the end of One Punch Man season 2 anime, Garou's right eye is severely bloodshot, and his hair is dark pinkish-red/orange colored after he rubbed his own blood into it.The only real difference in his character design is his clothes. As fans may recall, at the end of One Punch Man season 2, Garou was shown wearing loose-fitting white martial arts pants, a yellow sash around his waist, and black kung-fu shoes. Meanwhile, his upper body was wrapped in bandages for recovery.Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)However, as evident from the new monster visual, Garou will be wearing a V-neck long-sleeved black T-shirt in the upcoming season. This was already hinted at by the anime's first visual, drawn by Chikashi Kubota, featuring Saitama and Garou. As per that visual, Garou is set to pair his long-sleeved black T-shirt with tight black pants, both given to him by the Monster Association. He will complete his ensemble with his black kung-fu shoes.With 14 hero visuals and 10 monster visuals revealed, while just speculation, the anime might soon release a monster visual, featuring all 10 monsters. Soon after, the One Punch Man season 3 anime could release its final visual, featuring both heroes and monsters, ahead of its October 2025 premiere.