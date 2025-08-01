  • home icon
  • Anime
  • One Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full glory

One Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full glory

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:05 GMT
One Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full glory
Garrou as seen in the One Punch Man season 3 anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

On Friday, August 1, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled the character visual for "Hero Hunter" Garou on the anime's official website. The new illustration is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, one of the character designers for the upcoming October 2025 anime.

Ad

Since One Punch Man season 3 anime unveiled its special announcement teaser in February 2024, the anime's staff has been releasing new character visuals on the first Friday of every month. After releasing 14 hero visuals and nine monster visuals, the series has finally unveiled the visual for Garou.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils Garou's monster visual

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the official website of the One Punch Man anime released the monster visual for Garou, also known as the "Hero Hunter" and the "Human Monster."

The new character design is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, one of the character designers for One Punch Man season 3 anime, alongside Shinjiro Kuroda.

As for Garou's illustration, it features the self-proclaimed "Hero Hunter" sternly looking at someone, possibly preparing to fight a hero.

Ad
Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)
Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As for his character design, similar to the end of One Punch Man season 2 anime, Garou's right eye is severely bloodshot, and his hair is dark pinkish-red/orange colored after he rubbed his own blood into it.

Ad

The only real difference in his character design is his clothes. As fans may recall, at the end of One Punch Man season 2, Garou was shown wearing loose-fitting white martial arts pants, a yellow sash around his waist, and black kung-fu shoes. Meanwhile, his upper body was wrapped in bandages for recovery.

Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)
Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

However, as evident from the new monster visual, Garou will be wearing a V-neck long-sleeved black T-shirt in the upcoming season. This was already hinted at by the anime's first visual, drawn by Chikashi Kubota, featuring Saitama and Garou.

Ad

As per that visual, Garou is set to pair his long-sleeved black T-shirt with tight black pants, both given to him by the Monster Association. He will complete his ensemble with his black kung-fu shoes.

With 14 hero visuals and 10 monster visuals revealed, while just speculation, the anime might soon release a monster visual, featuring all 10 monsters. Soon after, the One Punch Man season 3 anime could release its final visual, featuring both heroes and monsters, ahead of its October 2025 premiere.

Ad

Related links:

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications