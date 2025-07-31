Jujutsu Kaisen anime set to announce new information in the next Weekly Shonen Jump issue

  • home icon
By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 09:36 GMT
Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, leaks from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will reveal its "latest information" in the magazine's next issue. Weekly Shonen Jump issue #38 is set to be released on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is a Japanese manga that was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 to September 2024. MAPPA picked up the series to produce its anime adaptation and released two television anime and a prequel movie.

Weekly Shonen Jump to announce new information on Jujutsu Kaisen anime

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the leaks from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #36/37 announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime will be revealing its "latest information" in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #38.

Given that the magazine is on break next week, its next issue will be released on Monday, August 18, 2025, in Japan.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
While the magazine did not reveal what information would be announced in the issue, one can expect it to be about the release window for the anime's third season, adapting the Culling Game Arc.

In addition to the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime information, as per the magazine leaks, Weekly Shonen Jump issue #38 is also set to reveal "latest information" on Blue Box and Haikyuu!! TV anime as well.

Fans' reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime "latest information" announcement

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Jujustu Kaisen fans were elated to learn that their favorite series was soon returning to television. While some fans were excited to witness the Culling Game Arc animated, others were simply happy that the anime was finally giving out new information.

"Incoming Culling Game Greatness. So ready for one of my favourite arcs," one fan said.
"Nothing but peak here," another fan said.
"Took them way too damn long atp, should've done it at the expo instead of giving away 50 tickets to the movie," another fan said.
"They better not do us dirty again," one fan said.
Many fans were worried that the anime's staff would do them dirty again. Earlier this year, fans were confident that the staff would reveal new information on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 during Anime Expo 2025. However, to their surprise, the stage instead gave away 50 tickets to the Gojo's Past Arc compilation movie.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
