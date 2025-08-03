Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3 announced for production

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the anime's official X account confirmed the production of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3. The upcoming season will pick up the story where it left off and cover the Perfect Superhuman Ancestor Arc.While not much information has been provided by Production I.G. so far regarding season 3 of the anime, the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc has become a popular household name in the industry ever since its premiere in 2024. Considering the high popularity of the series, more updates may soon be provided by the animation studio.Production I.G. announces Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3's productionKinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3 is an upcoming installation of the new series by Production I.G., which is a continuation of the 1983 anime series, started by TOEI Animation. The upcoming season has been confirmed by the anime's official X account and website, set to go into production from Sunday, August 3, 2025.Alongside the announcement, the producers also released the news of the new character songs being put into production. It will likely follow the 1983 pattern, featuring individual songs for the several fighting characters in the series. This concept was approved by the production house upon high fan demand for the songs.The X post also commented on the upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3's general contents.&quot;The story continues, depicting the aftermath of the battle at the Tottori Sand Dunes special ring between Kinnikuman, Buffaloman, and the Justice-Demon Alliance against Nemesis and the Perfect Infinite Army,&quot; the tweet reads (translated from the original Japanese X post).The story will continue to follow the narrative of the manga series created by the duo Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada, collectively known as Yudetamago. The manga first had a successful initial run from May 28, 1979, to May 4, 1987. After several years, it was picked up again on November 28, 2011, and is an ongoing manga series with a total of 88 volumes released to date.Apart from the original Kinnikuman manga series, several spinoffs and sequels have also been released throughout the years, with the most popular one being Ultimate Muscle, which received an anime adaptation in 2002.Other spinoff and sequel manga series include Tatakae!! Ramenman, Chōjin Dai Meikan, Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy, Densetsu no Joshō: Heracles Factory, SP Densetsu Chōjin Zenmetsu!, Kinnikuman II Sei: Chōjin Taizen, All Chōjin Dai-Shingeki, Kyūkyoku no Chōjin Tag Hen, and Kinnikuman Lady.Are you excited for the upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc season 3? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.Also read:Digimon Beatbreak anime announces October 2025 release and more with first PVThe Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime announced for January 2026One Punch Man season 3 monster visual showcases Garou in full glory