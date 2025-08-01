  • home icon
  The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime announced for January 2026

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime announced for January 2026

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:30 GMT
The Other World
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime announced for January 2026 (Image via Studio DEEN)

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to confirm the production of The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime. The short clip confirms the anime's January 2026 debut, main cast, and staff.

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime is based on author Yatsuki Wakatsu and illustrator Kikka Ohashi's light novel series of the same name. Enterbrain has been serializing the novels since February 2019, with 3 volumes released so far. The series also has a manga adaptation, with Kozuki Irodori's art, on Enterbrain's B's Log Comic digital magazine.

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime's trailer reveals the January 2026 release window, cast, and staff

On Friday, August 1, 2025, a newly opened website and X account shared a promotional video and visual, confirming the production of The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime. According to the announcement, the television anime series is set to premiere in January 2026. More information about the show's broadcast schedule will be revealed in the future.

While the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much about the narrative, it introduces viewers to Seiichiro Kondo and Aresh Indrak, two main characters from the series. According to the short clip, Kent Ito voices Seiichiro Kondo, while Tomoaki Maeno voices Aresh Indrak.

Other cast members include Seiichiro Yamashita as Norbert and Hiroki Tochi as Kamil. The teaser visual for The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime features Seiichiro and Aresh.

A commemorative illustration from the manga adaptation artist, Kazuki Irodori, and comments from the original author, Yatsuki Wakatsu, and the illustrator, Kikka Ohashi, have arrived. Regarding the anime adaptation, Yatsuki Wakatsu has expressed their surprise and thanked everyone who supported the series.

"It's a strange feeling to see the story I wrote become a manga and then an anime. I'd like to thank everyone involved. Seiichiro, a company slave who can't stop working even in another world, is treated like a weirdo in that world, and Alesh gets caught up in that and goes from being a cool character to being a mother. I'm looking forward to watching actions of his fun-loving companions with everyone." - Yatsuki Wakatsu on the anime's official site and X handle
Shinji Ishihara directs the series at Studio DEEN, with Yoshiko Nakamura handling the series composition. Previously, Shinji-san and Yoshiko-san have worked together on Sasaki and Miyano, Tadaima, Okaeri, and other BL anime. Maki Fujii is listed as the character designer, while Megumi Ohashi is the music composer. Nippon Columbia is the music producer.

Seiichiro, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN)

Based on the original light novel series, The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime follows a love story between Seiichiro Kondo, a salaryman who gets caught up in a saint summoning, and Alesh Indrak, the leader of the Knights, also known as the Ice Prince.

While Seiichiro loves work more than anything else, he realizes that he may want something more out of his life than his job after meeting Aresh. As such, the anime will showcase the captivating chemistry between a salaryman and a stoic prince.

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

