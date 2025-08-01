The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime announced for January 2026

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to confirm the production of The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime. The short clip confirms the anime's January 2026 debut, main cast, and staff. The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime is based on author Yatsuki Wakatsu and illustrator Kikka Ohashi's light novel series of the same name. Enterbrain has been serializing the novels since February 2019, with 3 volumes released so far. The series also has a manga adaptation, with Kozuki Irodori's art, on Enterbrain's B's Log Comic digital magazine. The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime's trailer reveals the January 2026 release window, cast, and staffOn Friday, August 1, 2025, a newly opened website and X account shared a promotional video and visual, confirming the production of The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime. According to the announcement, the television anime series is set to premiere in January 2026. More information about the show's broadcast schedule will be revealed in the future. While the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much about the narrative, it introduces viewers to Seiichiro Kondo and Aresh Indrak, two main characters from the series. According to the short clip, Kent Ito voices Seiichiro Kondo, while Tomoaki Maeno voices Aresh Indrak. Other cast members include Seiichiro Yamashita as Norbert and Hiroki Tochi as Kamil. The teaser visual for The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime features Seiichiro and Aresh. A commemorative illustration from the manga adaptation artist, Kazuki Irodori, and comments from the original author, Yatsuki Wakatsu, and the illustrator, Kikka Ohashi, have arrived. Regarding the anime adaptation, Yatsuki Wakatsu has expressed their surprise and thanked everyone who supported the series. &quot;It's a strange feeling to see the story I wrote become a manga and then an anime. I'd like to thank everyone involved. Seiichiro, a company slave who can't stop working even in another world, is treated like a weirdo in that world, and Alesh gets caught up in that and goes from being a cool character to being a mother. I'm looking forward to watching actions of his fun-loving companions with everyone.&quot; - Yatsuki Wakatsu on the anime's official site and X handleShinji Ishihara directs the series at Studio DEEN, with Yoshiko Nakamura handling the series composition. Previously, Shinji-san and Yoshiko-san have worked together on Sasaki and Miyano, Tadaima, Okaeri, and other BL anime. Maki Fujii is listed as the character designer, while Megumi Ohashi is the music composer. Nippon Columbia is the music producer. Seiichiro, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN)Based on the original light novel series, The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter anime follows a love story between Seiichiro Kondo, a salaryman who gets caught up in a saint summoning, and Alesh Indrak, the leader of the Knights, also known as the Ice Prince. While Seiichiro loves work more than anything else, he realizes that he may want something more out of his life than his job after meeting Aresh. As such, the anime will showcase the captivating chemistry between a salaryman and a stoic prince. Also read: Akane-banashi manga could be finally getting an anime adaptationGo For It, Nakamura! anime postponed to 2026Dead Account anime confirms January 2026 release and more with first PV