On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the first promotional video of the Dead Account anime was unveiled via the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) account. The short clip revealed the anime's January 2026 debut, additional cast, and staff members. Furthermore, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for the series. Dead Account anime serves as an adaptation of Shimuzu Watanabe's eponymous manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine initially serialized the manga, before it was transferred to the Magazine Pocket app. The manga has released 11 tankobon volumes thus far.Dead Account anime's first trailer reveals the January 2026 debut, additional cast, and staffAccording to the latest promotional video from the official staff, the Dead Account anime will premiere in January 2026 on TV Asahi and its affiliated networks. The series will be available during the IMAnimation programming slot that airs on Saturdays at 11:30 pm JST.The first trailer for the Dead Account anime begins with a terrifying scene, as the male protagonist Soji Enishiro confronts a spectre of his younger sister, who has recently died. Additionally, the short video showcases Enjo vowing to exorcise ghosts in the digital realm.Additionally, the staff unveiled a new key visual, which depicts Soji Enishiro, alongside Kukuru Kasubata and Kiyomi Urusugawa. Soji appears spiritually awakened in the visual, as he wields new powers. Likewise, Kiyomi and Kukuru showcase their weapons in the visual.The dark fantasy anime stars Nobuhiko Okamoto as Soji Enishiro, Koki Uchiyama as Kukuru Kasubata, and Fairouz Ali as Kiyomi Urusugawa.New cast members of the Dead Account anime include:Natsuki Hanae as Renri HasumiRyota Suzuki as Maruhiko EmotoMachico as Hiyori HaijimaTakuya Sato as Yoimaru Azaki.Keiya Saito directs the series at SynergySP, with Mitsutaka Hirota in charge of the series scripts. Keiji Inai is enlisted as the music composer. The other staff members include Seika Fujii and Saho Yamane as art directors, Haruka Serizawa from Asahi Production as the director of photography, Eitaro Ano as the color designer, Ryosuke Naya as the sound director, and Yusuke Ueno as the editor.A brief synopsis of the Dead Account animeKukuru and Soji in the trailer (Image via SynergySP)Based on the original manga, the anime is set in a fantastical world where ghosts inhabit the internet. The story follows a 15-year-old boy, Soji Enoshiro, who streams under the alias Aoringo. Soji is known for his clickbaity and violent content to get reactions from viewers.Yet, he does all that to pay the medical bills for his sick younger sister. One day, a ghost attacks Soji when he is online. As a result, he becomes spiritually awakened and is recruited into the Miden Academy, an institution specializing in training exorcists to tackle ghosts in the digital realm.