  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Dead Account anime confirms January 2026 release and more with first PV

Dead Account anime confirms January 2026 release and more with first PV

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 31, 2025 12:51 GMT
Dead Account anime confirms January 2026 release and more with first PV (Image via SynergySP)
Dead Account anime confirms January 2026 release and more with first PV (Image via SynergySP)

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the first promotional video of the Dead Account anime was unveiled via the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) account. The short clip revealed the anime's January 2026 debut, additional cast, and staff members. Furthermore, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for the series.

Ad

Dead Account anime serves as an adaptation of Shimuzu Watanabe's eponymous manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine initially serialized the manga, before it was transferred to the Magazine Pocket app. The manga has released 11 tankobon volumes thus far.

Dead Account anime's first trailer reveals the January 2026 debut, additional cast, and staff

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the latest promotional video from the official staff, the Dead Account anime will premiere in January 2026 on TV Asahi and its affiliated networks. The series will be available during the IMAnimation programming slot that airs on Saturdays at 11:30 pm JST.

The first trailer for the Dead Account anime begins with a terrifying scene, as the male protagonist Soji Enishiro confronts a spectre of his younger sister, who has recently died. Additionally, the short video showcases Enjo vowing to exorcise ghosts in the digital realm.

Ad
Ad

Additionally, the staff unveiled a new key visual, which depicts Soji Enishiro, alongside Kukuru Kasubata and Kiyomi Urusugawa. Soji appears spiritually awakened in the visual, as he wields new powers. Likewise, Kiyomi and Kukuru showcase their weapons in the visual.

The dark fantasy anime stars Nobuhiko Okamoto as Soji Enishiro, Koki Uchiyama as Kukuru Kasubata, and Fairouz Ali as Kiyomi Urusugawa.

New cast members of the Dead Account anime include:

  • Natsuki Hanae as Renri Hasumi
  • Ryota Suzuki as Maruhiko Emoto
  • Machico as Hiyori Haijima
  • Takuya Sato as Yoimaru Azaki.
Ad

Keiya Saito directs the series at SynergySP, with Mitsutaka Hirota in charge of the series scripts. Keiji Inai is enlisted as the music composer. The other staff members include Seika Fujii and Saho Yamane as art directors, Haruka Serizawa from Asahi Production as the director of photography, Eitaro Ano as the color designer, Ryosuke Naya as the sound director, and Yusuke Ueno as the editor.

A brief synopsis of the Dead Account anime

Ad
Kukuru and Soji in the trailer (Image via SynergySP)
Kukuru and Soji in the trailer (Image via SynergySP)

Based on the original manga, the anime is set in a fantastical world where ghosts inhabit the internet. The story follows a 15-year-old boy, Soji Enoshiro, who streams under the alias Aoringo. Soji is known for his clickbaity and violent content to get reactions from viewers.

Ad

Yet, he does all that to pay the medical bills for his sick younger sister. One day, a ghost attacks Soji when he is online. As a result, he becomes spiritually awakened and is recruited into the Miden Academy, an institution specializing in training exorcists to tackle ghosts in the digital realm.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications