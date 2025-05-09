Do you need to read Tower of God before the Urek Mazino spinoff? Explained 

Recently, one of the most highly anticipated manhwa releases finally came about in the form of the first spinoff in the larger Tower of God franchise, centered on Urek Mazino. Aptly titled Urek Mazino likewise, the spinoff series focuses on Urek’s origins both as someone who climbs the titular Tower, and where he came from before entering it.

Ad

While only the first seven chapters of the Tower of God: Urek Mazino spinoff have been released, fans already have a good idea of what to expect from its focus. However, this has also led many to ask whether or not they need to fully read the original mainline manhwa series before starting this new spinoff.

Urek Mazino spinoff’s first chapters suggest fans can dive right into it without reading Tower of God

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on the first seven chapters of the spinoff manhwa series, fans do not need to read the mainline Tower of God manhwa before starting the Urek Mazino spinoff series. Thus far, the series’ cast has been entirely composed of brand new characters, with the exception of the titular fan-favorite. Although the latest seventh chapter featured a sneaky cameo from mainline series protagonist 25th Bam, the approach taken made it more of an Easter egg than anything.

Ad

While the spinoff series is explaining some basic concepts from scratch, such as Shinsu and Bangs, others are being skipped over as common knowledge. A key example of this is a lack of explanation as to what a Princess of Jahad is despite a new one already being introduced. Although this is technically information fans may miss out on as a result, it’s not so significant as to justify reading the entirety of the mainline manhwa series before starting the spinoff.

Ad

However, it’s worth emphasizing once more that only the first seven chapters of Urek Mazino have been released as of this article’s writing. Thus, the verdict that fans don’t need to read the mainline Tower of God manhwa series is based on the information present in these first seven chapters only. That being said, it seems unlikely that author and illustrator S.I.U. (Slave. In. Utero.) will suddenly change up the narrative approach thus far.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Likewise, it seems the only thing fans will miss out on by not fully reading or familiarizing themselves with the mainline series is Easter eggs such as the one mentioned above. In fact, based on the lore and worldbuilding present in the series so far, it seems as though reading the spinoff first will give fans better context for the mainline narrative. A key example of this is the enigmatic Phantaminum, whose role and goals are expanded on in the spinoff’s early issues.

Ad

As Urek climbs the titular Tower, fans should also learn more of both his origins, their worldbuilding and lore implications, and of the events present in the mainline manhwa. Fans can also expect to eventually see the formation of Urek and Baek Ryun’s Wolhaiksong group, which seeks to find a way out of the Tower as is Urek’s main goal.

In summation

The narrative of the Urek Mazino spinoff is appropriately disjointed from the mainline manhwa series so far (Image via The Answer Studio)

Fans do not need to read the mainline manhwa series before beginning the Urek Mazino spinoff based on its first seven chapters. Aside from the titular fan-favorite, the cast is composed of completely new characters, many of whom have still yet to be formally named. Given this, it’s clear author and illustrator S.I.U. intends to build a completely separate and new narrative with the spinoff series.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More