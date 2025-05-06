Tower of God's Urek Mazino spinoff may have revealed the titular Tower's true purpose

Following several months of hiatus from the mainline Tower of God manhwa series, author and illustrator S.I.U (Slave. In. Utero) finally published the first chapter of the Urek Mazino spinoff. Focused on the titular character, the series’ first chapter has introduced several new concepts, such as the “Shining Ones” who seem to be the series’ origin of life.

The first chapter also gives more context to Phantaminum’s role in Tower of God, and reveals Urek Mazino as the first Shining One to be born since Phantaminum essentially killed them all. The franchise’s fanbase has already come up with an interpretation of this new information which may speak to the true purpose of the titular Tower.

Urek Mazino spinoff’s revelations may speak to the Tower of God’s true purpose

The Tower of God series’ spinoff claims that its world began with darkness before light suddenly appeared. This change was described as being chaos itself, which eventually created time, movement, and life itself. The “brightest beings” to be born from this light were called Shining Ones, with Phantaminum being created by the darkness to combat them and the light. Likewise, Phantaminum defeated the Shining Ones, turning them into jewels he put into his own body.

Immediately after this explanation, titular fan-favorite Urek Mazino is introduced as a baby in the spinoff’s first chapter, and is called “the new Shining One.”

The first chapter goes on to depict the early stages of Urek’s life, specifically when he first enters the Tower after being defeated by and losing track of Phantaminum. However, what’s most significant about the first chapter’s events is the aforementioned preface to this focus on Urek’s origins in the Tower.

In Tower of God season 2, Rachel talks about a myth which seemingly describes the Tower’s origins as someone’s pursuit to be near a bright star in the sky. The drawing of the door to the Tower in the manhwa also shows what appears to be the Tower stretching up towards an apparent sun or star. With this new information on the Shining Ones, many are asserting that the Tower’s purpose is to create a Shining One given this symbolism and information.

Further supporting this is a non-canon, but official piece of dialogue from S.I.U given to the creator of the Tower in an early, prototype-esque narrative within the larger Talse Uzer Story. Called “Oedipus” here, the creator claims they know how to create a god. While confirmed to be non-canon to the series’ story as fans know it, this information from S.I.U’s early drafts may speak to the Tower’s true purpose.

This would also explain why Phantaminum’s rampage, referenced in chapter 57 of the series overall, suddenly stopped when he confronted King Jahad. If Phantaminum’s goal is to prevent the birth of additional Shining Ones, ensuring progression in the Tower is halted would be tantamount. Likewise, with King Jahad already stopping progression in the Tower beyond the 134th Floor, it would make sense for Phantaminum to leave him and his reign be.

Final thoughts

Urek Mazino's spinoff story will likely bring more light to Tower of God's mysteries as it goes on (Image via The Answer Studio)

While the above theory is speculative and based on only the tip of the Urek Mazino spinoff’s informative iceberg, there is significant evidence supporting this idea. Although the series quickly pivots its focus to Urek’s journey through the Tower after chapter 1, fans can expect to get more lore and worldbuilding later on. There may soon be even more evidence supporting the idea that this is the Tower’s true purpose.

