10 Regression Manhwa you need to read at least once

The regression manhwa genre is characterized by storylines involving time travel and the changes that can be made through it. This specific theme has gained attention through the years. Writers of these stories typically focus on the character's internal development and how time travel impacts human traits, such as emotional growth.

This genre offers a wide range of narratives, from heartwarming family moments to intense political battles, catering to various reader preferences. With plenty of manhwas to choose from, featuring themes like heartfelt revenge or the search for one’s true self, here are ten regression manhwas you should try, each exemplifying different themes and a marvelous cast.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

My Daughter Is The Final Boss and 9 other Regression Manhwa that should be read at least once

1) My Daughter Is The Final Boss

My Daughter Is The Final Boss (Image via KakaoPage)

My Daughter Is the Final Boss offers a heartwarming twist on the regression genre, featuring a father sent back in time to stop his daughter from becoming the world’s destructive final boss. The story balances endearing family moments with the charming innocence of a young heroine.

Its captivating art style enhances the emotional depth, though unexplained plot holes and underdeveloped side characters can detract from the experience. Despite these minor flaws, the manhwa remains engaging and enjoyable. This one is a must-read in the regression manhwa genre for fans who like family-centric narratives and child protagonists

2) How To Use A Returner

How To Use A Returner (Image via KakaoPage)

How to Use a Returner offers a fresh twist on the regressor manhwa genre by shifting focus away from the regressor as the protagonist. Instead, Giyoung Lee, the manipulative main character, seeks to control the regressor to his advantage, injecting humor into the narrative with his sly, slightly villainous personality.

The manhwa excels in comedic moments, driven by witty character interactions and sharp dialogue. While some side characters can feel underdeveloped, the main cast's distinct personalities shine, making How to Use a Returner an entertaining and unique entry in the regression manhwa genre worth reading.

3) Level Up With The Gods

Level Up With The Gods (Image via KakaoPage)

Level Up with the Gods stands out in the regression manhwa genre, it offers a gripping narrative with an overpowered protagonist on a quest for vengeance. While the theme may be familiar, its execution sets it apart. The manhwa continuously improves in art and action sequences, captivating readers with stunning visuals.

What truly shines, however, is its intricate world-building, with deep references to ancient gods, unique monster designs, and characters that undergo meaningful growth. For fans of dynamic plots and evolving characters, this regression manhwa is a must-read, blending action and lore into a truly immersive experience.

4) To Be An Actor

To Be An Actor (Image via KakaoPage)

To Be an Actor stands out as a rising star in the regression manhwa genre, despite having fewer chapters. The story follows Jang Youngkuk, a man determined to become the greatest actor. After escaping poverty and earning awards, tragedy strikes with the death of his mother, leading him to end his life.

In a twist of fate, he’s sent back to his childhood, giving him a second chance. This time, he dedicates himself to his mother, who recognizes his dream and supports him. The manhwa shines with its emotional depth, beautiful art, and the touching growth of its protagonist.

5) Return Of The Mad Demon

Return Of The Mad Demon (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Return of the Mad Demon delivers an exciting murim-based story packed with martial arts action. The tale follows Lee Jaha, an eccentric protagonist who dies prematurely but wakes up in his younger body, ready to change his fate. His wild behavior, sharp humor and quirky interactions with his subordinates, sets the tone for this manhwa.

While the plot may feel familiar, the story stands out thanks to Jaha's unpredictable antics and dynamic fight scenes. The beautifully detailed artwork, especially during action sequences, enhances the appeal, making it a must-read for fans of martial arts and regression manhwa genres.

6) The Villainess Turns the Hourglass

The Villainess Turns The Hourglass (Image via KakaoPage)

The Villainess Turns the Hourglass offers a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, perfect for binge-reading as a completed series. Aria, mistreated by her stepsister, faces a tragic end but is given a second chance with an hourglass that lets her reverse time.

Initially driven by vengeance, Aria's character undergoes significant growth, making her journey compelling. The stunning artwork and well-developed characters enhance the story, although the ending may feel rushed to some. Despite the familiar regression-revenge theme, its satisfying conclusion makes it a must-read for fans of the regression manhwa genre.

7) Marriage Of Convenience

Marriage Of Convenience (Image via KakaoPage)

Marriage of Convenience stands out as a binge-worthy regression manhwa, perfect for a weekend dive. While it starts with the familiar premise of a noble lady returning to the past to divorce her husband, it quickly evolves into something more profound.

With compelling character development, an obsessive antagonist, and a heartwarming romance, this story goes beyond the typical revenge trope. Its engaging plot, full of twists and well-placed foreshadowing, keeps readers hooked. What truly makes it special is the authenticity of its characters, whose real emotions and growth create a deeply satisfying blend of romance and drama.

8) SSS-Class Revival Hunter

SSS-Class Revival Hunter (Image via KakaoPage)

SSS-Class Revival Hunter stands out as a must-read regression manhwa, often compared to Solo Leveling for its stunning art and compelling plot. The story follows an overpowered protagonist who undergoes significant growth, transitioning from a powerful hunter to a savior determined to protect every life.

This multi-genre masterpiece blends action, comedy, drama, and romance, evoking deep emotions from readers, even sympathy for the antagonists. As new chapters release, its rising score on MAL reflects its growing popularity, though some fans of the original novel point out unresolved plot holes in the adaptation.

9) The Fantasie of a Stepmother

The Fantasie Of A Stepmother (Image via KakaoPage)

In The Fantasie of a Stepmother, Shuli, the heroine, escapes her oppressive family, only to face an untimely demise. Reborn on her husband's funeral day, she seizes the opportunity to reshape her fate. This compelling manhwa explores familial bonds, misunderstandings, and the pressures of high society.

Shuli’s journey highlights the suffocating expectations placed on her and her eldest son, drawing readers into a world where societal norms weigh heavily. As Shuli navigates her new life, readers are left rooting for her happiness and that of every character, making this a must-read regression manhwa.

10) I Shall Master This Family

I Shall Master This Family (Image via KakaoPage)

I Shall Master This Family captivates readers with its stunning art style and evolving narrative. The protagonist, having faced death and reincarnation multiple times, embarks on a journey in her second life’s younger body, determined to save her family.

Her unwavering resolve is balanced by moments of vulnerability, showcasing her humanity. The story skillfully weaves together intellect, political intrigue, and heartwarming interactions. With strong protagonists, intricate politics, and a hint of romance, I Shall Master This Family is a must-read for fans of the regression manhwa genre.

Final thoughts

These ten regression manhwa offer diverse narratives that blend emotional depth, compelling characters, and intricate plots. Whether exploring themes of family, revenge, or personal growth, each title brings a unique perspective to the genre, making them essential reads for fans seeking captivating stories filled with adventure and heart.

