Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 - Urek's Shinsu causes chaos as a Princess of Jahad challenges him

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 was expected to continue focusing on titular protagonist Urek Mazino as he continued making his way through the Floor of Test. Officially released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the installment did indeed continue focusing on Urek, and saw him confronted by the yet-named Princess of Jahad who has been targeting him.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 likewise continued the story from the previous issue, which confirmed that the Princess and her allies were hunting others for their tickets. The issue also set up Urek’s fight with Ranker Danzon, with the latest installment seeing Urek discover a new power just in time for their coming conflict.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 sees Urek tap into his chaotic Shinsu as a Shining One

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7: Deepened bonds and teased histories

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 began with the yet-named Princess of Jahad being approached by her also unnamed ally. The blue-haired boy reintroduced himself to her, still without his name, before saying he had something to offer her. After pointing out that she was obviously targeting Urek, he asked if he could join in and take one of his tickets also. She questioned why she’d team up with him, to which he admitted wanting to team up with her.

He promised to devote himself to her if she agreed to have him, but she refused by saying she was selective about who she accepted. The issue’s title of “Blackout” was then revealed as focus shifted to Rohan and Lu celebrating their free access to food and drink with a bag of sodas in hand. They then ran into Urek Mazino, who celebrated the two getting so close. The three of them then went to Urek and Rohan’s room to partake, with someone else following.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 saw Rohan explain what a soda was to Lu, who then tried it and said he enjoyed it. Lo Po Bia Evelyn then burst into the room, yelling about Rohan and Urek corrupting her team member Lu by giving him sugary drinks which were bad for his body. She then expressed her disappointment in Lu for hanging out with “bad people” and doing “bad things” like this, poking him in the eyes as she said so.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 touches on the origins of a new Lo Po Bia family member (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Evelyn also said that getting friendly with Urek’s team wasn’t good either since everyone else on the Floor of Test was an enemy. He then asked her about her Scout position training classes, which caused her to tear up before she chugged a soda of her own. As she demanded another, the Princess of Jahad’s teammate from earlier was seen watching from the hallway. He ridiculed them for messing around and not realizing the danger they were in.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 also saw him reveal his plan to capture one of the other three’s tickets since the Princess was targeting Urek. In doing so, he hoped to force the Princess to team up with him regardless of her feelings towards him. Focus then returned to Evelyn, who explained she was upset for being forced to do something she hated. This was being forced to pet a puppy, which shocked the others considering its mundanity.

She explained she was forced to do so by nature of her coming from the Lo Po Bia family, known for their exceptional Anima abilities. However, Evelyn hated touching animals, which she explained was due to her fear that if she touches something, it will break. As Lu tried comforting Evelyn, Urek silently watched before calling out to his and Rohan’s other teammate Neo in the hall. He asked him how his position class went, adding that it’s rude to quietly listen and not talk.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7: Chaos erupts as battles begin

Expand Tweet

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 then saw Neo enter, saying he just had to do a simple test. He then made a Bang of Shinsu, appearing as a blue orb floating above his hand. Urek recognized it as the same power the Ranker Danzon used, with Neo clarifying his own wasn’t nearly as refined. Urek then asked Neo to teach him how to use Shinsu as well, with Evelyn commenting on how Neo’s achievement is no ordinary feat and he’s not an ordinary person.

Focus then returned to the Princess of Jahad, who decided to make her move 30 minutes before ticket check, which was four hours from then. The issue then jumped ahead in time to roughly four hours later, with Rohan escorting Evelyn and Lu back to their room. Urek then demanded Neo teach him how to use Shinsu, first explaining it as the substance which fills the Tower. He then added it was “a bit frustrating” for him, but didn’t elaborate.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 instead saw him explain that Shinsu could be used for various purposes when in Bang form. He explained that Bangs can be made by either drawing out the Shinsu in one’s own body, or compressing the Shinsu in the surrounding space. Neo explained he does the former, explaining that the latter is an ability only those with extremely rare talent and lengthy training can achieve.

Ad

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 sneakily includes a cameo from mainline series protagonist Bam (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

What appeared to be a panel of mainline series protagonist 25th Bam doing the latter appeared as he said this. Neo then explained that to pull Shinsu from one’s body, they should imagine a round sphere in front of them. They should then punch a hole in the sphere, and connect a small tube between it and their body. Through that tube, one should then let the Shinsu flow from their body into it like water.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 saw Urek attempt it and seemingly succeed, but nothing was created. Neo said it was difficult to do quickly, to which Urek pointed out he did it on his first day. Neo called himself a genius as Urek said he definitely felt something. Focus then shifted to the outside of the ship, where a massive burst of golden-colored Shinsu had appeared. Danzon was notified of this, and in turn announced a change in course as the ship was rocked by it.

Expand Tweet

Urek and Neo commented on the commotion, with the former saying he’d go to the bathroom before seeing what happened. Danzon demanded to know which genius made that Shinsu, but didn’t get any answers. He said he’d never seen Shinsu so bright in all his years as a ranker, as the Shinsu began hurling the same insults at him that Urek did earlier that day. While this confused Danzon, it clearly indicated that this Shinsu was Urek’s.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 then shifted focus to Lu, who was racing through the halls trying to figure out what happened. Stalking him was the Princess of Jahad’s ally, who commented on this chaos being his chance as he moved to attack Lu. However, Rohan sensed the threat and moved Lu out of the way, taking the attack. The issue ended with the Princess of Jahad confronting Urek and promising to steal his ticket.

In summation

Urek Mazino begins to show his true power in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 7 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Chapter 7 of the Urek Mazino spinoff begins the chaos and all-out battles with nothing to lose and everything to gain that the series is known for. The issue also does a great job of setting up the origins of characters like Neo and Lo Po Bia Evelyn, as well as establishing Urek’s incredible natural power and talent as a Shining One. With the titular protagonist’s first real fight set to begin in the next issue, fans can expect great things from Tower of God’s first spinoff series.

