10 brattiest anime characters, ranked by popularity

Viewers have witnessed some of the brattiest anime characters over the years in the world of animated storytelling. These characters stand out due to their spoiled personalities. They are notorious for leaving a bad impression in everyone's mind and causing endless problems for the characters involved with them.

In the vast world of anime, there have been a number of characters who always act in a rude, childish, and spoiled manner. While some of them might end up being funny and lovable characters in the end, who manage to redeem themselves through their actions, others are simply a pain to watch. That said, let's take a look at the 10 brattiest anime characters in the world of anime.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is ranked in order of the popularity of the characters.

Ranking the 10 most brattiest anime characters of all time

10) Ren Yamai (Komi Can't Communicate)

Ren Yamai is one of the most brattiest anime characters (Image via OLM)

Without a doubt, Ren Yamai is by far the worst character in Komi Can't Communicate. She is mostly despised by the fanbase for ruining any and every moment she appears on-screen.

Ren has been seen to have an unhealthy obsession with Shouko Komi, even going so far as to harass her unknowingly. She views Komi as a goddess and is extremely jealous of her close bond with Hitohito Tadano. What annoys fans the most is the fact that she always throws a tantrum whenever Komi isn't with her, and she even once kidnapped Tadano and held him captive in her house.

9) Hiro Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Hiro Sohma's initial behavior makes him one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Although he eventually became a better character later on in the Fruits Basket anime, Hiro Sohma was initially one of the most despised characters in the series. His hostile behavior toward Tohru Honda because of her close bond with Kisa Sohma annoyed the viewers to a great extent as he often openly insulted her and called her names.

He eventually eased his attitude towards Tohru as the relationship between them improved throughout the series.

8) Chibiusa Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Chibiusa Tsukino is one of the most hated and brattiest anime characters (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite starting out as an upbeat and extroverted character, Chibiusa Tsukino quickly became one of the most annoying characters in the Sailor Moon series due to her rude, selfish, and whiny behavior. Her obsession with Mamoru and extreme dislike for Usagi didn't bode well for her character with the fans.

Although there are people who still like her character, it's rumored that even the animators who worked on the series heavily disliked her. Additionally, the fact that her character never progressed throughout the series is one of the reasons why fans can't seem to stand her.

7) Naoka Ueno (A Silent Voice)

Naoka Ueno is one of the most disliked and brattiest anime characters (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Although A Silent Voice is hailed as one of the greatest anime movies ever made, one of the characters from the movie stands out like a sore thumb. It is none other than Naoka Ueno, who's undoubtedly one of the most hated characters in the movie.

She comes off as a rather mean person with no redeemable qualities. Moreover, her refusal to get along with Shoko Nishimiya and jealousy over her childhood friend Shoya Ishida spending more time with Shoko makes her character so unlikeable to the viewers.

6) Hayase Nagatoro (Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro)

Hayase Nagatoro is one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

While she does have her fair share of flaws, Hayase Nagatoro from Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is one of the better characters on this list. She expresses her fondness for Naoto Hachioji, her introverted upperclassman, by constantly pestering him every day at school. Her behavior might annoy viewers at times as she relentlessly teases Naoto every day without fail.

Furthermore, she sometimes gets jealous when her friends try to get close to Naoto. That said, she did protect his art club once, which more or less redeemed her in the viewers' eyes.

5) Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War)

Chika Fujiwara might be considered one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Over the course of the popular Kaguya-sama: Love Is War series, Chika Fujiwara has been shown to be both a wonderful person and a spoiled child sometimes. Her often bratty and unpredictable behavior ends up causing trouble for Kaguya Shinomiya and her lover, Miyuki Shirogane.

That said, she has proven herself from time to time to be quite useful to her peers by helping them overcome their shortcomings. As such, she is mostly a beloved character who often behaves like a spoiled brat.

4) Tatsumaki (One Punch Man)

Tatsumaki is extremely powerful and one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Tatsumaki is considered one of the strongest heroes of the Hero Association. Being a powerful esper whose powers can wreck an entire city, Tatsumaki is understandably confident in her abilities.

However, this confidence often results in her coming off as a rather arrogant and rude person. Due to her childlike appearance and brash attitude, she often gets called a "spoiled brat" by both Saitama and Genos. That said, she does eventually show a more caring and genuine side much later on in the One Punch Man manga.

3) Kagura (Gintama)

Kagura is often considered one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via Studio Sunrise)

While Kagura from the fan-favorite Gintama anime is one of the most beloved characters of the series, she is often seen as a spoiled brat due to her childish behavior. That said, her bratty behavior is often seen in a positive light, considering that she never had much of a childhood.

Moreover, her attitude is mostly aimed at cementing her and Sakata Gintoki's father-daughter bond in the series. She has been shown to be fiercely loyal to Gintoki and has stuck by his side even in the darkest of times. As such, she is considered one of the best characters in the anime.

2) Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Sakura Haruno was initially one of the most hated and brattiest anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Sakura Haruno was one of the most hated characters at first, she eventually became one of the better characters in the Naruto franchise. That said, her initial entitled and hot-headed behavior created a bad first impression on a lot of fans, who could not tolerate seeing the character on-screen.

Moreover, her poor treatment of Naruto throughout the series was disapproved by Sasuke as well, who made it clear that belittling their fellow teammate only made her lose respect in his eyes.

1) Boruto Uzumaki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Uzumaki was initially one of the brattiest anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the son of Naruto Uzumaki eventually became a hero worthy of carrying the Uzumaki name, his initial appearance in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime saw him as nothing more than a spoiled brat. Fans compared him to his father when he was at his age and pointed out that they were almost nothing alike.

Truth be told, Boruto had it much better than Naruto when he was a kid. As the latter's struggles made him into the revered hero he is today, fans completely shunned the former for his bratty attitude. That said, things eventually got worse for Boruto as the series progressed. He endured a ton of hardships and suffering in his journey as one of the finest shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Final thoughts

All of the above-mentioned characters are considered some of the brattiest anime characters, who often ruin the viewing experience of a series for a lot of fans. That said, not all of them are a pain to deal with. While some of them may showcase childish behavior at first, deep down, they are undeniably good people who go out of their way to help out their friends.