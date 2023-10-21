One Punch Man fans call series "a worse manga than Dragon Ball Super" after latest chapter

One Punch Man chapter 194 was released two days ago, and the fanbase seems to be quite disappointed with how the story is progressing at the moment.

In the manga series, the Monster Association arc was considered to be one of the best story arcs. There was a ton of action, the chapters were paced well, and the characters had plenty of screen time to showcase their abilities. However, the current story arc no longer has the kind of action that the previous story arc featured.

This has led to fans expressing their dispersing interest in the series. Some fans were incredibly harsh and even stated that One Punch Man manga is currently worse than Dragon Ball Super.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man fans left bitterly disappointed owing to pacing and lack of progression

One fan, in particular, stated the One Punch Man manga chapters aren’t as entertaining to read as they once were. In fact, this fan even stated that it was worse compared to Dragon Ball Super, a manga series that is infamous for its poor treatment by the writers and lack of original content.

Currently, the story arc’s purpose is to set the story up for another round of conflicts that will take place in the future. At the moment, there is less action and more character interactions which seems to have annoyed a section of the fanbase.

Some fans also seem to be upset with the direction in which One Punch Man manga is going. Netizens have reason to believe that the manga is focused more on "gimmicks" rather than focusing on the story.

The slow-paced build-up is being perceived as a halt in plot progression, which has led to fans expressing their annoyance towards the writers.

Power scaling has been an issue in the Dragon Ball series for a long time. In this case, fans were also upset with Murata's "power scaling on page" during the Monster Association arc.

Fans compared this manga series to Dragon Ball Super for this reason, aside from other issues such as the pacing of the manga chapters and the lack of interesting events.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man fans comparing the series to Dragon Ball Super because of its power scaling and slow pacing is a bit of a stretch.

One of the highlights of this series is its absurdist approach to storytelling, defying all logic and reason. This approach led to an incredibly humorous story that entertained fans for years.

However, the current chapters are a lot more slow-paced compared to some of its previous chapters. Those who have read the webcomic chapters are well aware that this story arc featuring Neo Heroes and the Heroes Association is a set-up for what's to come in the future.

That being said, fans hope that Murata Sensei improves the pacing for some of the upcoming chapters from the Neo Heroes Introduction arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

