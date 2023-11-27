Naruto: How is Sakura Haruno so strong? Explored

Sakura Haruno from the Naruto series is one of the most popular yet misunderstood characters in the series. While Masashi Kishimoto has created an incredible story with complex characters and great world-building, there are aspects of his writing that were flawed. One such example is Sakura, a character who suffered quite a bit because of poor writing.

Those who have watched the original Naruto and the Shippuden series know that Sakura Haruno is a strong character. But, she wasn’t particularly strong from the get-go and had to gradually build up to where she is currently.

In the Boruto sequel series, she is considered the best medical ninja and also has physical strength that is on par with the Hokage. But how did Sakura get this strong, and what are some of the feats that prove her strength? This article will explore moments from the original manga as well as the Hiden novel series.

Understanding how Sakura became strong in the Naruto series

Sakura started out as a kunoichi who was quite good at academics but didn’t excel or stand out in combat. She was average in ninjutsu and managed to perform the basic techniques that any kunoichi would need to learn. She found herself asking for help on a regular basis and eventually realized that she needed to become strong. Soon after, the beginning of her training with Tsunade, who was the Fifth Hokage at that time, finally commenced.

Being a medical ninja, she mentored Sakura and helped her with Chakra control as well. Soon, Sakura excelled in the field of medical ninjutsu, and she also started to harness chakra to boost her striking power. This soon made her one of the strongest characters in the Naruto series, barring the Otsutsuki, solely in terms of pure punching power.

To enhance her power even more, she managed to get access to the Hundred Healings jutsu in the Naruto series. This is a technique that gives a character near-invincibility for a short period of time. It is incredibly versatile since it can be used for healing people and enhancing others, as well as drastically increasing their own strength.

Her training with Tsunade certainly made a huge difference to her abilities as a kunoichi. Tsunade’s guidance made Sakura the kunoichi that she is today. In this case, Sakura even exceeded everyone’s expectations by surpassing her mentor both in terms of power and her abilities as a medical ninja.

There are plenty of feats in the Naruto series which showcased Sakura’s strength in the anime and manga series. An early sign of Sakura’s capabilities was shown in the original series when she took on Sasori of the Red Sand. He was a formidable opponent who was a valued member of the Akatsuki. While Sakura had Chiyo’s assistance, she certainly played an influential role in defeating him.

Furthermore, Sakura also managed to destroy a horde of Ten Tailed Beast clones in just one strike. She managed to destroy the ground underneath, which in turn damaged the clones. In the Sakura Hiden novel, she managed to imbue her hands with Chakra, allowing her to catch and deflect ninjutsu techniques. Sakura also managed to go toe-to-toe with Shin Uchiha in the Boruto series. These are just some of the many feats that showcase Sakura’s true strength.

Sakura’s training with Tsunade and her hunger for power made her a well-respected and strong kunoichi. Now, she is the head of the medical team and has managed to help characters like Sasuke and Naruto in some of the most crucial moments in the anime and manga series.

