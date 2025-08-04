  • home icon
  Crunchyroll announces new anime acquisitions for Fall 2025 and beyond

Crunchyroll announces new anime acquisitions for Fall 2025 and beyond

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:00 GMT
Crunchyroll announces new anime acquisitions for Fall 2025 and beyond
ROLL OVER AND DIE, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife, and This Monster Wants to Eat Me visuals (Image via A.C.G.T, project No.9, STUDIO LINGS)

On Monday, August 4, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about their latest anime acquisitions announced on Saturday, August 2. Additionally, the streaming platforms also announced their plans to launch German dubs for Lord of Mysteries and more anime.

As anime fans would know, Crunchyroll is the ultimate anime destination focused on providing its fans with a premium streaming service. While the service already has a huge anime library, they are committed to making as many anime as possible accessible on it. With that, they acquired some new anime like My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's, This Monster Wants to Eat Me, and others.

Crunchyroll announces several series acquisitions at AnimagiC 2025

Alma and Enji as seen in Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family! (Image via Studio Flad)
Alma and Enji as seen in Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family! (Image via Studio Flad)

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, Crunchyroll held its panel at AnimagiC 2025, at the Congress Center Rosengarten in Mannheim, Germany. During the panel, the streaming service announced several acquisitions of highly anticipated titles. These titles are not only set to release in 2025 but beyond.

The eight titles are as follows:

  • My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s
  • This Monster Wants to Eat Me
  • The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
  • Mechanical Marie
  • Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!
  • Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!
  • The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife
  • ROLL OVER AND DIE
Amelia Rosequartz as seen in My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's (Image via Sunrise)
Amelia Rosequartz as seen in My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s (Image via Sunrise)

Out of the eight titles, My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s, This Monster Wants to Eat Me, The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King, and Mechanical Marie have announced that the series will premiere in October 2025. However, the respective anime staff have yet to announce their confirmed release dates.

Meanwhile, Plus-sized Misadventures in Love! has already announced its release date. The anime is set to premiere on October 6, 2025. As for Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!, it has only announced that it is coming soon in 2025.

Marie and Arthur as seen in Mechanical Marie (Image via Zero-G, Liber)
Marie and Arthur as seen in Mechanical Marie (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Lastly, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife and ROLL OVER AND DIE anime have been announced for 2026 premieres.

Besides the eight new anime acquisitions announcement at AnimagiC 2025, Crunchyroll also announced that Lord of Mysteries, Case Closed (Detective Conan) episodes 484 through 533, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 will receive German dubs.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
