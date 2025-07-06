Killtube anime reveals trailer, key visual, and more at Anime Expo 2025

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, a development trailer for the Killtube anime was released by CHOCOLATE Inc. during a panel at Anime Expo 2025. Alongside the trailer, other details such as key visuals, the voice cast, and the official merchandise website were also revealed.

Directed by industry newcomer Kazuaki Kuribayashi and backed by CHOCOLATE Inc., Studio Dotou, VFX studio Kassen, and Pony Canyon, Killtube anime is an upcoming Edo-punk film set in a dystopian 2026 where outcasts duel for fame and survival on a deadly live streaming platform.

Development trailer, key visual, and more revealed for the upcoming Killtube anime film

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Killtube anime film was showcased at Anime Expo 2025 with a development trailer, key visuals, cast announcement, and an online merchandise website presented by CHOCOLATE Inc. and Studio Dotou on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The initial announcement for the anime was made back in April 2024.

Following the initial announcement, a budget of 1 billion yen was invested in the project. With promotional trailers collecting over 5 million views, the Killtube anime project has attracted significant global attention. The film’s unique production approach, dubbed the “108 Experiments,” will continue to be unveiled in upcoming production phases scheduled for completion in 2026.

Main cast for the anime film

The main cast of the anime was also revealed via a second cast introduction trailer at the Anime Expo. Yui Tsukada will voice Musashi and is known for her previous roles such as Transcend (Uma Musume Pretty Derby), Wooly (Shimajiro no Wow!), and Kai Kashiwagi (Dose, Koishite Shimaunda).

Kengo Kawanishi will voice Kikuchiyo. He is renowned for his performances as Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans), Muichiro Tokito (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), and Soshiro Hoshina (Kaiju No. 8).

Ayane Sakura will play the role of Leo “Leonardo.” She is best known for voicing Yotsuba Nakano (The Quintessential Quintuplets), Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia), and Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan).

Official premium merchandise website for the upcoming film

The official merchandise website for the Killtube anime (Image via CHOCOLATE Inc.)

During the announcement for the anime at Anime Expo 2025, CHOCOLATE Inc. also revealed the launch of a new official merchandise website for the anime. Fans can purchase items through the online store, with part of the proceeds going toward the anime's production.

Furthermore, CHOCOLATE Inc. mentioned that the site will be updated regularly, with new merchandise added to provide more opportunities for engagement. The website initially contains only three items:

A one-of-a-kind poster featuring you within the world of the story

Your name is included in the credits

The right to appear in the main story

