Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie hints at the main fights, and they don't include Kokushibo or Muzan

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie will debut on September 12, marking the start of the anime's final arc. Die-hard manga fans likely already know what the upcoming battles entail, but the latest trailer hints at an intriguing twist.

In a surprising turn, the trailer reveals that the two most-awaited battles involving Kokushibo and Muzan are not shown. Instead, the focus is on three other major encounters that will build into a multi-part finale, escalating tension and danger with each new confrontation.

A closer look at the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trailer’s key battles

The trailer highlights three key battles, each filled with emotional intensity. The primary fight features Tanjiro and Giyu against Akaza, a fierce battle that pushes both demon slayers to their limits. This relentless fight will help Tanjiro grow and reveal Akaza's heartbreaking past.

Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku is a deeply personal one-on-one battle between two old friends who have taken different paths. Kaigaku's betrayal and Zenitsu's determination to honor his master add emotional weight to the fight. The final duel between Shinobu and Doma will determine the fate of one of them.

What’s missing? The Upper Moon One and the Demon King’s absence

While the trailer sets the scene for action, it notably omits two of the arc's most powerful antagonists: Kokushibo and Muzan Kibutsuji. The battle between Kokushibo and Muichiro, Genya, Sanemi, and Himejima remains one of the manga's most visually striking and historically rich fights.

Its absence hints at the possibility of a second movie. Meanwhile, Muzan's final fight, involving nearly all survivors, is expected to be the show's climax. This pacing choice ensures each confrontation receives proper focus without overwhelming the narrative.

Thematic depth and character arcs

Shinobu and Doma as seen in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie (Image via Ufotable)

First, by focusing on Akaza, Doma, and Kaigaku, the movie will explore themes of redemption, legacy, and sacrifice. Akaza's past tragedy, Doma's morbid emptiness, and Kaigaku's fall from grace highlight the main themes of personal stories.

Additionally, to set the stage for Kokushibo and Muzan's eventual battles alongside the others, you might as well contribute to fleshing out other characters such as Inosuke, Kanao, Mitsuri, and Obanai in the upcoming films.

Final thoughts

Akaza as seen in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is adopting a strategy of treating a major event as a multi-movie arc. The first part will focus on battles with Akaza, Doma, and Kaigaku, aiming to evoke emotional responses through intense fights, and will feature a long-standing relationship starting with Kokushibo and Muzan's epic showdown.

Each battle will showcase the high-quality, detailed animation expected from the filmmakers, ensuring that no fight is overlooked. With the September 12 release date approaching, the trailer has generated a lot of excitement, but many surprises still lie ahead for Demon Slayer.

