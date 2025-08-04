Petals of Reincarnation anime confirms 2026 release and more

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Petals of Reincarnation anime announced a 2026 debut along with the PV and other information via the anime's official website. The announcement revealed several information regarding the upcoming series, including the main cast and staff.The upcoming series is an adaptation of the supernatural manga series written and illustrated by Mikihisa Konishi. While Studio Benten Film is the main producer of the anime series, HIDIVE will co-produce with them.Petals of Reincarnation anime's 1st PV reveals a 2026 debut and moreAs mentioned earlier, Petals of Reincarnation TV anime was announced for a 2026 debut on Monday, August 4, 2025, by the anime's official website. Alongside the release information, the announcement also revealed the main cast and several staff members who will be working on the upcoming supernatural TV anime series.For the main cast members, Shōya Chiba (Chestnut in Arknights, Ayumu Mamiya in Paradigm Paradox, and Kaie Ono in NEO: The World Ends With You) will be playing the role of Touya Senji, the main protagonist. Wakana Maruoka (Lujei Piche in GrimGrimoire OnceMore and Rickenback Madea in The DioField Chronicle) will be playing the role of Haito Luo Buffett.Additionally, the famous voice artist, Ayane Sakura (Alice Hiiragi in Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, Kasumi in Pokémon Masters, Rio Sonogami in Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation, and Yae Miko in Genshin Impact) will be playing the role of John V Neumann. Shun Kudō (Grendizer U) is directing the anime at Benten Film, while Atsuo Ishino is credited for the series composition.Haruna Katō is designing the characters with supervision by Sayaka Ono (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-). Meanwhile, Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan: The Final Season) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is producing the music for the upcoming Petals of Reincarnation TV anime.Among other directorial posts for the 2026 series, Kōsuke Murayama (Grisaia Phantom Trigger) is the assistant director, Kentarō Azuma is the action director, and Yukio Nagasaki (Love Live! Sunshine!!) is the sound director. The Japanese publishing company Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the Petals of Reincarnation series' 10th anniversary celebration.The story centres around Touya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. Touya misses his long-absent classmate named Haito La Buffet, whom he deems exceptionally talented. However, Touya learns something from Haito that changes his life.Also read:White Fox Studio founder's latest comments clear doubts over Re:Zero anime's futureSaitama's voice actor set to perform One Punch Man season 3's ending themeDigimon Beatbreak anime announces October 2025 release and more with first PV