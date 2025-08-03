  • home icon
  Saitama's voice actor set to perform One Punch Man season 3's ending theme

Saitama's voice actor set to perform One Punch Man season 3's ending theme

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:32 GMT
Saitama
Saitama's voice actor set to perform One Punch Man season 3's ending theme (Image via J.C. Staff)

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the anime's official website revealed that Makoto Furukawa, the voice actor of Saitama, will perform the ending theme for the upcoming One Punch Man season 3.

The news may not come as a huge surprise to fans, as the same happened with season 2 of the anime, where Makoto Furukawa performed the ending theme. The upcoming One Punch Man season 3 is set to release in October 2025, although a date has not been announced at the time of writing.

Saitama's voice actor, Makoto Furukawa, will perform the One Punch Man season 3 ending theme

As mentioned earlier, the One Punch Man season 3 ending theme will be performed by Makoto Furukawa, the voice actor of the series' protagonist, Saitama. The information was announced by the anime's official website on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Additionally, JAM Project will also return to perform season 3's opening theme song.

Makoto Furukawa has prior experience as a singer, as he performed the One Punch Man season 2 ending theme as well. Notably, the score was titled, Chizu ga Nakutemo Modoru kara (I'll Come Back Even Without a Map). The latest news was relayed by Studio J.C. Staff, as they are returning to produce season 3 after the previous season. Studio Madhouse produced the pilot season before J.C. Staff took over.

The upcoming One Punch Man season 3 is scheduled to premiere in October 2025, with Crunchyroll streaming the anime in Europe and the Middle East in the fall. Viz Media has acquired the theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, and merchandise rights for season 3 across North America, Latin America, and Oceania and will stream the series the same month.

Many cast and staff members are returning for the upcoming season, with the major cast disclosed as Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa as Dr. Genus.

As for the staff members, Chikashi Kubota, known for his works in Corpse Princess: Aka and FLCL Progressive, is back to design the characters, alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa. Tomohiro Suzuki (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.) is again credited with the series scripts.

While Makoto Furukawa will be singing the season 3 ending theme and JAM Project will perform the opening theme, music composer Makoto Miyazaki, known for his works in Triage X and Dragon Crisis!, will be returning to compose the music.

Are you excited for the upcoming One Punch Man season 3? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news, updates, and stories.

Quick Links

