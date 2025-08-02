Arknights: Rise from Ember complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by Yostar Pictures, the sequel Arknights: Rise from Ember has garnered considerable praise since its release. The anime is based on Hypergryph’s popular RPG mobile game Arknights. The show has released two successful 8-episode prequels before, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (2022) and Arknights: Perish in Frost (2023). Now, in Summer 2025, this third season resumes Amiya’s story.Four episodes have come out so far. And with that, here’s a full overview of the release schedule, with total episode count, broadcast information, and other key details.Arknights: Rise from Ember: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreA visual from season 3 (Image via Yostar Pictures)As per the anime’s official website, home media, and its X (formerly Twitter) account, Arknights: Rise from Ember is confirmed to run for a total of 12 episodes. The anime is set to air in a single cour as part of the Summer 2025 lineup. New episodes come out every Friday at 11:30 PM JST on various Japanese TV networks.Due to time zone differences, English-subtitled episodes are available to most international fans usually earlier on the same day, at varying times. Episode 1 aired on Friday, July 4, 2025. With four episodes having been released so far, the season has already received much praise.Below is the full release schedule for all episodes of Arknights: Rise from Ember, with expected airtimes provided in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 4, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM2 (Released)July 11, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM3 (Released)July 18, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM4 (Released)July 25, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM5August 1, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM6August 8, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM7August 15, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM8August 22, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM9August 29, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AM10September 5, 20258 PM/2:30 PM/7:30 AMThat said, readers should note that this schedule is only anticipated, and the dates and times may shift if the studio announces so. As of yet, no delays have been reported.Where to watch Arknights: Rise from Ember?Arknights: Rise from Ember episodes are broadcast across various television platforms in Japan, starting with TOKYO MX on Fridays at 11:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow every Saturday, with KBS airing at 12 AM JST and Sun Television at 12:30 AM JST.In Japan, this Summer 2025 season is also available for streaming on several online platforms, such as D Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and more, available on Saturdays after 1 AM JST. For global audiences, Crunchyroll is streaming this sequel, offering viewing access to fans around the world.What to expect in Arknights: Rise from Ember?Amiya, as seen in the trailer (Image via Yostar Pictures)Arknights: Rise from Ember is set to continue Amiya’s journey following the events of seasons 1 and 2. Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (S1) introduced the world of Terra and the devastating impact of Oripathy, centering on Amiya and her organization, Rhodes Island, who are fighting for both a cure and justice for the infected.Their mission eventually brought them into conflict with Reunion, a militant faction made up of the infected, and the season followed the battle between Rhodes Island, Reunion, and Lungmen forces.Telulah as seen in the trailer (Image via Yostar Pictures)Arknights: Perish in Frost (S2) shifted the focus to a Reunion splinter group. The arc of FrostNova took center stage. This season was a major turning point for Amiya, as she began to fully embrace her Art powers.With that groundwork laid, season 3 is expected to dive into Talulah Artorius' story. She’s set to play this season’s main antagonist. The plot will explore how Talulah takes control of Chernobog and lunges it toward Lungmen, setting up a major conflict between her Reunion faction and Rhodes Island, which will be the core of season 3’s narrative.Final thoughtsArknights: Rise from Ember is set to offer another storyline driven by war, conflict, and the ongoing fight for justice. Amiya’s path will grow more complicated as tensions rise, all while she stays focused on finding a cure for Oripathy.With Talulah Artorius taking center stage this season, fans can expect a compelling continuation of the series that builds on the stakes and challenges introduced in the earlier seasons.Also read:Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: Kaiju No. 9 returns as Kafka Hibino struggles to transformI Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themToilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them