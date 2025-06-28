Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official platforms, Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime adapts the acclaimed RPG mobile game Arknights, developed by Hypergryph.

Previously, the game inspired two 8-episode anime seasons, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (2022) and Arknights: Perish in Frost (2023), both animated by Yostar Pictures.

Now, the series returns with a third season, Arknights: Rise from Ember, in the Summer 2025 lineup, produced by Yostar Pictures once again. As the premiere nears, here’s a comprehensive guide to the release dates, streaming information, and other key details for fans.

Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Telulah as seen in the trailer (Image via Yostar Pictures)

As previously mentioned, Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Japanese TV networks on Friday, July 4, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the release time of the premiere will be earlier for most international fans, available earlier on the same day at varying times.

The release timings for Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, July 4 7:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, July 4 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, July 4 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, July 4 2:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, July 4 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, July 4 8:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, July 4 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, July 5 12:00 AM

Where to watch Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1?

Amiya, as seen in the trailer (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 is set to air across various television platforms in Japan, beginning with TOKYO MX on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on Saturday, July 5, with KBS airing at 12 AM JST and Sun Television at 12:30 AM JST. BS11 will then air it on Sunday, July 6, at 11:30 PM JST.

In Japan, this Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming online on several platforms, including D Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and more, available on Saturday, July 5, after 1 AM JST.

For international fans, the premiere will become accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 4.

A brief recap of Arknights season 1 and 2

Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (Season 1) introduced viewers to the ravaged world of Terra, where the deadly Oripathy disease spreads rapidly, and Rhodes Island, an organization led by Amiya, seeks both a cure and justice for the infected.

Their neutral position is tested when they’re forced into direct conflict with Reunion, a militant faction of the infected rising up against persecution. The season culminates in the intense battle between Rhodes Island, Reunion, and Lungmen forces in the cities of Chernobog and Lungmen.

In season 2, Arknights: Perish in Frost, the story shifts to a Reunion splinter group operating in Ursus, focusing on the emotional arc of FrostNova. Rhodes Island’s confrontations with this faction ultimately led to FrostNova’s sacrificial demise. This season marks a pivotal moment for Amiya as she begins to fully harness her Art powers.

What to expect in Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Arknights: Rise from Ember episode 1 is expected to pick up following the aftermath of FrostNova’s fall, shifting focus to Talulah Artorius, who will likely serve as the central antagonist of this season. The premiere may explore how Talulah seizes control of Chernobog and sets it on a collision course with Lungmen, escalating the conflict between her Reunion faction and Rhodes Island.

Viewers can anticipate the episode to set the tone for the season’s larger conflict, highlighting Rhodes Island’s efforts to infiltrate the city and stop Talulah’s advance. With tensions high, the debut entry is poised to lay the groundwork for more intense battles and emotional revelations to come in this season.

