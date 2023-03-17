Indian release of Demon Slayer - To The Swordsmith Village movie has fans flood theaters and Twitter alike

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village is currently a hot topic of discussion within the anime and manga community. Given the movie's performance at the worldwide box office, the latest anime movie has broken box office records in numerous countries, such as Japan, Mexico, etc. With a surge in the popularity of anime and manga in India, distributors are now looking forward to the release of the latest anime movie in other regions as well.

In India, To The Swordsmith Village released today, i.e. March 17, 2023, which has been one of the most anticipated movie releases of the month. Fans have already flooded the theatres with high expectations. However, unlike its reception, the movie received mixed reactions.

Taking a look at the Indian fanbase’s reaction towards the Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village

Screengrab of the theatrical release's trailer (Image via Ufotable)

One of the most common reactions was that the fanbase was quite unhappy with the content of the movie. It seems some fans weren’t aware of the fact that the first half of the movie was a recap of the Entertainment District arc. However, the content that was played after the interview was the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc, which is an one-hour special.

While the fanbase was expecting a full-fledged feature-length movie that was set in Swordsmith Village, it is noteworthy to mention that the English dubbed trailer of the theatrical release was released two weeks ago. As such, the trailer specifically mentioned the abovementioned episodes would be covered in the movie.

Aside from this, another set of fans complained about the technical difficulties that they faced during the screening. Upon investigating, it was realized that PVR Cinemas had not included the subtitles to the Japanese movie. Naturally, most, if not all, fans would have faced trouble understanding the movie. A particular fan from Mumbai faced this issue and asked for a refund from PVR Cinemas.

Darshan Shelar

To The Swordsmith Village

Went to watch Demon Slayer:To The Swordsmith Village at @MarketcityKurla, Extremely disappointed with the technical issues that ruined my movie experience, didn't get a refund yet & no compensation offered for the inconvenience caused. PVR needs to do better!!!

weeb daddy

#PVRCINEAMAS

Apparently PvR forgot there were subtitles too in Demon Slayer To the Swordsmith Village LMAO

I finally get it why people are pissed about the new Demon Slayer "movie"

Additionally, fans were sad to see that the censorship board had removed Mitsuri’s bath scene. While it was a wise decision to do so, fans were upset that the reason for rating it “A” was owing to the inclusion of the bath scene.

While the majority of the Demon Slayer fanbase echoed the same sentiment, there was another section of the fandom that thoroughly enjoyed the fights on the big screen. Moreover, some Demon Slayer fans are even waiting in anticipation as they will be watching it tomorrow, i.e., March 18, 2023. The excitement of watching the Upper Moon demons for the first time on the big screen is also quite high.

Just got back from the new demon slayer movie, was a fun time:)

IM GONNA WATCH DEMON SLAYER MOVIE TOMORROW.



I CANTTT....

THE UPPER MOON MEETING IS HEREEEEEEE...

ALSO TENGEN VS GYUTARO ON BIG SCREENN....



CANT KEEP CALM.. CANT KEEP CALM...

I am actually going to watch the demon slayer movie first day first show

As such, it seems the majority of the Demon Slayer fanbase could have enjoyed the movie had they known about the content that was going to be featured. Aside from that, the film received a positive reaction in terms of its high-octane action and top-tier animation quality. Hence, Indian anime fans who are hoping to watch the movie in this weekend, can enjoy Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village knowing what to expect.

