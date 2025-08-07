Sekiro anime could be out sooner than fans expect

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, reports online claimed that the long-rumored Sekiro anime might finally be confirmed soon. As fans may recall, since 2023, rumors have circulated about an anime adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. While the anime has yet to be officially announced, a web domain with the same name has been registered. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, developed by FromSoftware, is an action-adventure game that was released in 2019. FromSoftware released it in Japan, while Activision handled its international release. The game was launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March 2019 and for Stadia in October 2020.Sekiro anime adaptation shows new signs of productionWolf as seen in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via FromSoftware)Although there have been rumors about an anime adaptation of the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game since 2023, nothing has been officially confirmed. The only other information circulating online was that it was reportedly being animated by Qzil.la, the studio responsible for animating the opening theme video for Hell's Paradise anime. However, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a new report began circulating online. As shared by a user named &quot;vestan&quot; on ResetEra, an online forum for video game and entertainment discussion, they found a new web domain, &quot;sekiro-anime.jp,&quot; had been registered. They also posted a screenshot of this on the forum.Sekiro anime web domain registration information (Image via ResetEra/vestan)As shown in the screenshot, the domain is registered to KADOKAWA, the parent company of FromSoftware, which boosts the credibility of the leak and increases the likelihood of some firm action from the IP rights holders.The ResetEra user &quot;vestan&quot; also mentioned that, since Qzil.la is a newer animation studio that hasn't produced any seasonal anime yet, fans should expect the Sekiro anime to have a low episode count. Interestingly, several anime fans online shared that, according to an old leak, the upcoming anime will only have eight episodes.Wolf as seen in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via FromSoftware)While this does not confirm an anime adaptation, in most cases, such actions are followed by an official announcement. As fans have probably noticed recently, days after fans found a web domain for the Akane-banashi anime, the staff made an official announcement. Similarly, fans can anticipate an official announcement for the Sekiro anime. However, since there hasn't been an official word yet, fans should remain alert.Related Links&quot;Our goal is to expand KILLTUBE&quot;- Director Kuribayashi and Producer Noda share inspiration, production, and more [Exclusive]Anime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime filmWith You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime confirms October 2025 release date and more with new trailer