With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime confirms October 2025 release date and more with new trailer

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 06, 2025 12:52 GMT
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime confirms October 2025 release date and more with new trailer (©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)
With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime confirms October 2025 release date and more with new trailer (©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email about the new trailer, additional cast, and opening theme for the With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime. According to the promotional clip, the anime is set to premiere on October 14, 2025. A detailed broadcast schedule is also revealed.

The With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Chihiro Yuzuki. Shueisha's Manga Mee service has been serializing the manga since May 2021. The company has collected the manga's chapters into nine tankobon volumes.

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime's trailer confirms the October 14, 2025, debut, new cast, and opening theme

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new trailer and confirmed that the With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime will air its episodes every Tuesday at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, starting October 14, 2025.

The rom-com anime will also be broadcast on Kansai TV every Wednesday at 1:19 am, starting October 15, 2025, and on BS11 every Wednesday at 12 am from October 15, 2025. The show's global simulcast will follow after its TV broadcast on Tokyo MX. Details regarding the anime's global streaming platforms will be announced later.

The official trailer for the With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime showcases the cross-species encounter between Mori Asaka, a human, and Tsunagu Hidaka, a beastfolk. The promotional clip also captures the unspoken feelings of their classmate, Yukihiro Aida, and gives viewers a glimpse of a bittersweet high school romance.

The trailer also reveals and previews the opening theme, Kusuguttai, performed by CHICHO with HoneyWorks. A comment from the opening theme song artist has arrived on the anime's official site, where they mention that the opening theme is filled with Mari's heartfelt emotions.

Additionally, the new With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime trailer reveals that Ai Kakuma will voice Kisara, a feline-type beastfolk like the male protagonist Tsunagu. In a comment, Kakima says that she looks forward to seeing how Kisara's tail moves in the animation.

Kisara, as seen in the trailer (Image via ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)
Kisara, as seen in the trailer (Image via ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)

The previously announced cast members are Manaka Iwami as Mari Asaka, Takiya Eguchi as Tsunagu Hidaka, and Kotaro Nishiyama as Yukihiro Aida.

Shin Itagaki is directing the anime with Hiromi Kimura and supervising the series composition and scripts. Hiromi Kimura is also in charge of the character designs. Masakazu Miyake is the art director, while Miyuki Kibata is the color setting artist.

Arimasa Omi is in charge of the photography, while Haruka Nunokawa is the editor. Studio Mausu handles the sound production, while Akiyoshi Yasuda is in charge of the music composition.

A brief synopsis of the With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime

A key visual for the anime (Image via ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)
A key visual for the anime (Image via ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)

The With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime is set in the year 20XX, when beastfolk co-exist with human society. The story follows Tsunagi, a beastfolk, who joins the class of Mari, a high school student.

Mari begins to feel enamored by Tsunagi's kind and pure nature, while Tsunagi is captivated by his friend's sweet smell. As such, the anime will focus on an unexpected romance story between a human and a beast.

