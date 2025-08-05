  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 05, 2025 10:28 GMT
That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime gets cancelled (Image via Sigma Torai)
That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime gets cancelled (Image via Sigma Torai)

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the official website and X account for That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime (Sono Keisatsukan, Tokidoki Yaju!) released a statement to announce that the production of the series has been cancelled due to "various circumstances." The anime was previously slated to be released in 2025.

That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime was supposed to be based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Sigma Torai. Ichijinsha's LOVEBITES digital magazine has been serializing the original manga since December 2019, with ten tankobon volumes released so far.

That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime's production gets cancelled due to "various circumstances"

On Monday, August 4, the official staff released a statement, confirming the cancellation of the production of That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime. According to the statement, the anime has been cancelled due to "various circumstances."

The exact reason for the cancellation hasn't been highlighted in the statement. Meanwhile, the production committee has apologised to fans who had been looking forward to the series, which was scheduled to premiere this year.

Kazuhiro Toda, who has worked on the I Want to Be His Prey anime, was listed as the chief director for the anime at Rabbit Gate Studio. Saburou Miura was set to direct the series and write scripts. Yukihiro Makino was the assistant director, while Haruna Kamiyama was enlisted as the character designer. Hisayoshi Hirasawa from the Love Flops anime would have been the sound director of the title.

The official staff of That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime hasn't yet shared any comments from the original author, director, or the others who were involved in the anime's production. Undoubtedly, it's upsetting news for those who had been looking forward to the series' release.

More about That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime

Kumano and Hiyori in the manga&#039;s volume (Image via Sigma Torai)
Kumano and Hiyori in the manga's volume (Image via Sigma Torai)

The title would have followed the original manga series, written by Sigma Torai. The manga centers on Hiyori, a timid office worker, and the policeman Kumano. One day, Hiyori gets into an accident by chance and breaks her arm. Incidentally, Kumano was present at the scene.

Feeling responsible for the accident, he decides to live with Hiyori to support her until her arm heals. Hiyori feels at ease with Kumano around, but she soon discovers that the policeman has little self-restraint. As such, the anime would have shown a steamy romance between a policeman and an office worker.

