The Case Book of Arne anime announces January 2026 release and staff with PV

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the official website and X account for The Case Book of Arne anime shared the first promotional video, confirming the January 2026 debut and main staff.Produced by Silver Link, The Case Book of Arne anime serves as an adaptation of the Japanese mystery adventure video game by Harumurasaki, with Harutaro's character designers. The video game also has a manga version, with Soraho Ina's art.The manga was serialized on Media Factory's Monthly Comic Gene magazine from November 2018 to March 2022. Media Factory collected the manga's chapters into four tankobon volumes.The Case Book of Arne anime's trailer confirms the January 2026 debut and main staffAccording to the first promotional video from the official staff, The Case Book of Arne anime will premiere in January 2026. A detailed broadcast schedule and the exact release date will be announced in the future.Notably, the teaser trailer highlights the silhouettes of the characters who will appear in the anime. Although the PV doesn't reveal much about the series, it teases the decent animation quality and builds up the anticipation surrounding the series' release.Coming to the main staff, Keisuke Inoue is directing the vampire fantasy anime at Silver Link Studios. Keisuke Inoue has previously worked on Ao-chan Can't Study, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Moreover, Keisuke-san is co-writing the anime scripts with Murasaki, the person behind the original game's production and game scenario. Akiko Sato, who has contributed to Trigun Stampede, A Condition Called Love, and the ongoing series, Betrothed to My Sister's Ex, handles the title's character designs.Akiko Sato is also the show's chief animation director. The other cast member is Yoshiaki Fujisawa, who is in charge of the music composition. Yoshiaki-san has previously worked on Love Live! series. More information about the additional staff and main cast members will be announced soon.What is the plot of The Case Book of Arne anime?A scene from the trailer (Image via Silver Link)Based on the original game, The Case Book of Arne anime follows a narrative enriched with the elements of gothic fantasy and mystery. The story centers on Arne Neuntote, a legendary vampire who runs a detective agency in the City of Rugenberg, and Lynn Reinwess, a young lady from an aristocratic family, who is a vampire otaku.Arne Neuntote and Lynn Reinwess become partners and embark on a mission to uncover mysterious cases in Rugenberg, a city where strange creatures dwell. As such, the series will showcase Arne and Lynn solving murder cases.