Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 will air on August 9, 2025, continuing the intense romantic drama following Marie and Kyros's public declaration at the festival. The episode promises to explore the shocking revelation about Marie's parentage as Kyros questions Baron and Baroness Shaderan's true relationship to his beloved. Following Marie's powerful stand for independence and Luiphon's potential redemption arc, this LandQ Studios production will delve into family mysteries that could reshape Marie's identity. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Japanese networks.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 release date and timeBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 will debut on August 9, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide.The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 8, 20259:53 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 8, 202512:53 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 8, 20254:53 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 8, 20256:53 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 8, 202510:23 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 9, 202512:53 amJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20251:53 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20252:23 amWhere to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6. International fans can watch on Crunchyroll, the world's most popular anime streaming service for global audiences. Both domestic and international viewers will be able to watch the series in their preferred viewing format thanks to our dual-platform strategy.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 recapKyros and Luiphon as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)At the festival, Luiphon, Marie, and Mio watched a swordsmanship exhibition where Kyros, secretly manipulated by Luiphon, won. When Marie visited Kyros, she overheard noblewomen insulting his lineage. Angered, she confronted Luiphon, who mocked her and Kyros, sparking a duel. Kyros fought for Marie's honor and won, publicly declaring her his fiancée. Later, Marie and Luiphon reconciled at an apple-peeling contest. The episode ended with Kyros reading a letter from Baron Shaderan, meant for Marie but intercepted by Mio, containing hurtful words that led Kyros to question whether Marie's parents are truly her biological ones.What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 (Speculative)In Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6, Kyros will probably assign Mio the duty of looking into Baron and Baroness Shaderan to find out if Marie is actually their biological daughter after learning of the unpleasant letter from Baron Shaderan that Mio intercepted. The investigation may or may not discover fruitful information. The episode may explore Marie's difficult childhood and how it shaped her resilience, while deepening Kyros's protective feelings and strengthening their bond through vulnerability and trust.