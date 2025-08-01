  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:36 GMT
Betrothed to My Sister
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via LandQ Studios)

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 will air on August 9, 2025, continuing the intense romantic drama following Marie and Kyros's public declaration at the festival. The episode promises to explore the shocking revelation about Marie's parentage as Kyros questions Baron and Baroness Shaderan's true relationship to his beloved.

Ad

Following Marie's powerful stand for independence and Luiphon's potential redemption arc, this LandQ Studios production will delve into family mysteries that could reshape Marie's identity. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Japanese networks.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 will debut on August 9, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide.

The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 8, 2025

9:53 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 8, 2025

12:53 pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 8, 2025

4:53 pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 8, 2025

6:53 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 8, 2025

10:23 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 9, 2025

12:53 am

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

1:53 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

2:23 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6

Ad

As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6. International fans can watch on Crunchyroll, the world's most popular anime streaming service for global audiences.

Both domestic and international viewers will be able to watch the series in their preferred viewing format thanks to our dual-platform strategy.

Also read: 10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked

Ad

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 recap

Kyros and Luiphon as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Kyros and Luiphon as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)

At the festival, Luiphon, Marie, and Mio watched a swordsmanship exhibition where Kyros, secretly manipulated by Luiphon, won. When Marie visited Kyros, she overheard noblewomen insulting his lineage. Angered, she confronted Luiphon, who mocked her and Kyros, sparking a duel. Kyros fought for Marie’s honor and won, publicly declaring her his fiancée.

Ad

Later, Marie and Luiphon reconciled at an apple-peeling contest. The episode ended with Kyros reading a letter from Baron Shaderan, meant for Marie but intercepted by Mio, containing hurtful words that led Kyros to question whether Marie’s parents are truly her biological ones.

Also read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1: Marie's journey from rags to recognition begins

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 (Speculative)

Ad

In Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6, Kyros will probably assign Mio the duty of looking into Baron and Baroness Shaderan to find out if Marie is actually their biological daughter after learning of the unpleasant letter from Baron Shaderan that Mio intercepted.

The investigation may or may not discover fruitful information. The episode may explore Marie's difficult childhood and how it shaped her resilience, while deepening Kyros's protective feelings and strengthening their bond through vulnerability and trust.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications