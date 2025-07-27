Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 will air on August 2, 2025. The episode will deepen the romantic drama as Marie faces Prince Luiphon's growing involvement. Following revelations about Hannah and Ilza's true mission and Luiphon’s past with Kyros, tensions rise over Marie’s role as Kyros’s fiancée.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 promises further insight into Luiphon’s motives and evolving character. Produced by LandQ Studios, this emotionally charged story of romance and friendship continues on Crunchyroll and Japanese networks, drawing fans into its compelling web of relationships and personal growth.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 release date and timeBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 will debut on August 2, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide.The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 1, 20259:53 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 1, 202512:53 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 1, 20254:53 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 1, 20256:53 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 1, 202510:23 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 2, 202512:53 amJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 2, 20251:53 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 2, 20252:23 amAlso read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1: Marie's journey from rags to recognition beginsWhere to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 on Crunchyroll, the world's most popular international anime streaming service for anime fans. Both domestic and international viewers will be able to watch the series in their preferred viewing format thanks to our dual-platform strategy.Also read: 10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4 recapMio advises Kyros that excessive gifts worsen Marie's condition. While Kyros travels, Marie's parents send destroyed belongings, witnessed by the bullying maids Hannah and Ilza. Mio punishes the maids and decides to return them to Prince Luiphon. Outraged, they reveal Luiphon sent them as potential concubines after growing bored with Marie.Kyros angrily banishes them, reassuring Marie of his devotion. They nearly kiss before Mio interrupts about Kyros's departure. During his absence, Marie receives Luiphon's festival invitation. Despite Mio's protection, Luiphon privately reveals his childhood friendship with Kyros, setting up complex relationship dynamics.Also read: 10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, rankedWhat to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 (Speculative)Marie and Luiphon as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)Luiphon's contradictory behavior—being Kyros's childhood friend while sending concubine candidates—suggests deep disapproval of Marie as his friend's fiancée. Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 will likely feature a tense confrontation between the childhood friends, with Kyros demanding explanations for Luiphon's manipulative interference.The prince's motivations may stem from protective instincts or class prejudices about Marie's background. However, direct interaction with Marie during the festival could catalyze Luiphon's perspective shift, revealing her genuine character beyond superficial judgments.Expect emotional revelations about their shared history, Marie's growing confidence in defending her relationship, and potential reconciliation as Luiphon recognizes Marie's positive influence on Kyros's happiness and personal growth.Also readBetrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more