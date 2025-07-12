Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under the direction of Takayuki Kitagawa, the anime version of Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 carries on the emotionally charged romantic plot from LandQ Studios. The series explores Marie's psychological recovery process in greater detail as Kyuros's true motives are revealed and she begins to realize her value.

This episode, scheduled for publication on July 19, 2025, will examine the difficulties Marie encounters adjusting to her new life with Count Kyuros while interacting with possibly antagonistic servants. Fans can view Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 on both domestic Japanese television networks and Crunchyroll worldwide.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 release date and time

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 will debut on July 19, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, the episode is available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide.

The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 18, 2025 9:53 am Eastern Time Friday July 18, 2025 12:53 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 18, 2025 4:53 pm Central European Time Friday July 18, 2025 6:53 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 18, 2025 10:23 pm Philippine Time Friday July 19, 2025 12:53 am Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 19, 2025 1:53 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 19, 2025 2:23 am

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 will be available on Crunchyroll, the leading international anime streaming service for anime fans worldwide. The episode will also be aired on Japanese TV networks, including MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS as part of their timeslot programming blocks.

Domestic and international audiences will be able to view the series in their preferred mode of viewing with our dual-platform approach.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 recap

Episode 2 disclosed the misunderstanding that led to Marie's current circumstances. Kyuros was captivated by Marie on their first meeting in the garden, although he was unaware of her identity. He sent his marriage request for Anastasia when he saw the red-haired girl in the garden later that night, believing she was the same person.

Kyuros was thrilled to see Marie again after realizing his mistake following Anastasia's passing. Unaware that the proposal was initially meant for her sister, Marie continued to believe it was for her.

The episode also looked into Kyuros's past, exposing his mixed ancestry and the prejudice he encountered from the upper class. Marie found it difficult to accept that someone could truly love her, even when he explained his sentiments, so she agreed to the engagement even though she still had serious doubts about her value.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 (Speculative)

Marie as seen in Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2 (Image via LandQ Studios)

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 will most likely follow Marie as she adjusts to her new life and meets the two new maids, Hannah and Ilza. Marie would struggle to advocate for herself due to her sheltered, non-noble background, and she would be subjected to subtly hurtful treatment and criticism from the staff.

In addition to highlighting Marie's efforts to be recognized and have her voice heard, the episode may look at social structures in the home. Kyuros might intervene to protect her, strengthening their relationship. Moving past the shadows of her past and embracing her future as countess, Marie embarks on a deeper path of self-worth and confidence as she learns to govern the household.

