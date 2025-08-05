The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime has been officially confirmed for production and is scheduled to be released in 2026. The official staff unveiled a promotional video and visual to announce this news on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Additionally, the information concerning the series' main cast and staff has arrived.The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime is based on the Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Yosuke Kaneda. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket site and app have been serializing the manga since March 2022, with 11 volumes released thus far.The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's trailer confirms the 2026 debut, main cast, and staffOn Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime with a teaser promotional video. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in 2026. More details concerning the series' broadcast schedule and exact release date will be revealed in the future.The promotional clip showcases the main heroine, Spica Virgo, aiming to become a first-class magician. The trailer subtly hints at Spica's meeting with Claude Sirus, a magician who has transformed into a black cat because of a curse. The visual for The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime depicts Spica and Claude, with a tagline that says, &quot;I want to become a magician who can protect everyone.&quot;The anime's official website has shared a comment and illustration from the original creator, Yosuke Kaneda. Regarding the adaptation, Kaneda-san says:&quot;When I heard from my editor that Neko Majo would be made into an anime, I was both happy and anxious about whether Claude's * would be shown nationwide! However, I was blessed with wonderful staff and actors, and now I am simply looking forward to the broadcast! I am looking forward to spending these festival-like days with everyone again for the second anime adaptation&quot;According to the show's newly opened website, Kaede Hondo plays the role of Spica Virgo, a witch apprentice who wants to become a first-class magician. The other cast member is Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius, an expert magician who has been transformed into a cat due to a curse.Naoyuki Tatsuwa, who has previously worked on Promise of Wizard, Nisekoi-False Love, and other series, is directing the fantasy anime at Liden Films, with Midori Goto handling the series scripts. Takayuki Onoda is listed as the character designer. More cast and staff members will be announced later.A brief synopsis of The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch animeSpica, as seen in the trailer (Image via Liden films)Based on the original manga series, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime centers on Spica Virgo, a witch apprentice, who cannot use magic at all. To enroll in her dream magic school, Spica needs a mentor. However, she neither has money nor connections. One day, she encounters a mysterious cat that can speak and perform magic.Eventually, she discovers that the cat was actually a proficient magician, Claude Sirius, who was transformed into a feral creature due to a curse. With Claude wanting to break free from the curse and Spica aiming to master sorcery, they sign up for a master-apprentice pact.Also read:That Policeman, Sometimes a Beast! anime gets cancelledAkane-banashi anime announced for 2026 with PV and visualKorean anime movie Your Letter announces October 2025 premiere date with PV