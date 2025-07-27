Kagurabachi chapter 88: Uruha's sorcery is revealed, as Kiri Shirakai joins the battle against Hishaku

Kagurabachi chapter 88 was released on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 35. The chapter showcased Uruha's sorcery as he fought against Yura and his Hishaku sorcerers. Moreover, the chapter introduced Kiri Shirakai, the granddaughter of Itsuo Shirakai.In the previous chapter, Yura decided to make his move, along with the other Hishaku sorcerers. The Hishaku leader led his team to the zone where Hakuri and Uruha were. While Hakuri was worried about how they would deal with so many Hishaku sorcerers, Uruha assured him and prepared himself to showcase his sorcery.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 88. Kagurabachi chapter 88: Kiri Shirakai enters the battleKagurabachi chapter 88 commences with Izaru receiving intel from other officers that five Hishaku sorcerers have infiltrated the Western Point of Level Five when they should have been gathered at the Execution Grounds. While Izaku is irked by this fact, he instructs every group to intercept the enemies.One of the Kamunabi officers reminds Izaru about the anonymous informer, who may still be lurking around. Izaru says they don't have time to deal with them at the moment. Instead, he orders the high-ranking officers to confront the enemies from the west and not allow them to reach the center.Izaru, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)Additionally, Izaku informs them that it's fine to cause damage around the facility, as long as they can annihilate the Hishaku. Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 88, Yura curses Samura in his mind after seeing Uruha alive. He knows that Samura is responsible for this outcome. Meanwhile, Uruha asks Hakuri about his health condition.As per Kagurabachi chapter 88, Hakuri wants to reserve his use of Isou for the time being, as he cannot demonstrate it repeatedly. However, he still has access to the Storehouse, though every registered item has been reset. Following this, Uruha looks at his surroundings and detects seven enemies altogether.Kiri Shirakai in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)As he gets ready to take on the opponents by himself, one of the enemies gets killed. Kagurabachi chapter 88 then introduces Kiri Shirakai, who happens to be the granddaughter of Itsuo Shirakai, the founding member of the Iai White Purity Style. According to the chapter, Uruha had often taken care of Kiri when he studied under Itsuo.Meanwhile, Hakuri seems puzzled by how familiar Uruha is with Kiri. When Uruha asks Kiri about Itsuo Shirakai, she mentions that his grandfather has gone missing. According to Kagurabachi chapter 88, Itsuo Shirakai has gone to the mountains to fight a bear, as he was bored of cutting down people. Kiri still exchanges texts with him via &quot;mail.&quot;Kagurabachi chapter 88 also reveals that Kiri wants to kill his grandfather one day. Apparently, Itsuo has always been a male chauvinist who feels women's hands are too tender to hold blades. That's why Kiri wants to prove her grandfather wrong by chopping off his head. Undoubtedly, the Hishaku sorcerers are slightly puzzled as they see Kiri's theatrics.Kagurabachi chapter 88: Yoji Uruha performs his sorceryThe Hishaku sorcerer's sorcery (Image via Shueisha)Afterward, Kagurabachi chapter 88 shows a Hishaku member attacking Uruha, who counters him with a kick. Uruha follows it up by activating his Sorcery, Koen (Crimson Recital). One of the Hishaku sorcerers says there's no need to worry, as he demonstrates his sorcery, Mako (Demon Bite). Using this move, the bald Hishaku sorcerer conjures a demonic gnaw.However, Uruha simply cuts down the gnaw and charges at Yura, who pulls out a blade from a book and clashes blades with Yoji Uruha. Interestingly, Yura senses that Uruha's destructive force from earlier has been diminished, while his speed has increased. He wonders whether his sorcery allows him to fortify one ability at a time.Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 88, Uruha thinks it's interesting that the Hishaku have finally come out themselves, rather than leaving the hired assassins for the dirty work. He asks him if the Hishaku has run out of tricks to kill the Sword Bearers. However, Yura replies that he would appreciate it if Uruha stood back, as they are running out of time.At this moment, the healer Hishaku sorcerer detects several Kamunabi sorcerers approaching. Uruha warns Yura that they are now in the hive, from which there's no return. Interestingly, Yura acknowledges it. That said, he also knows that there are all sorts of people.Kiri and Hakuri (Image via Shueisha)Thus, he feels their job is to create a momentary confusion. As Yura says this, his eyes turn dark, akin to the Sword Saint. Yoji Uruha recalls the eyes and realizes something horrifying. In the meantime, the bald Hishaku sorcerer uses Mako once again and destroys the floor.On the other hand, Yura says that they still have a card, and it's called the Death Match. Kagurabachi chapter 88 ends with Kiri Shirakai asking Hakuri to step back, as she gets ready to showcase her sword skills.ConclusionKagurabachi chapter 88 has added layers of complexity to the narrative, with one panel featuring Yura and the Sword Saint. It's perplexing how he has the same eyes as the Sword Saint. Additionally, the chapter revealed Uruha's sorcery, which can enhance one of his abilities at a time.Undoubtedly, it's a lethal move that requires a proper strategy to work. Likewise, the chapter teased the strength of one of the Hishaku sorcerers, who demonstrated the Demonic Gnaws (Mako). Last but not least, the chapter also showed Kiri Shirakai's interesting personality. Overall, Takeru Hokazono has delivered another fine chapter.Also read:Kagurabachi chapter 87 full highlightsGachiakuta episode 3 full highlightsLord of Mysteries episode 6 full highlights