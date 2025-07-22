Hokazono may turn Yura into the next Pain from Naruto in Kagurabachi

Yura in Kagurabachi is one of those antagonists that is tough to get on read, even 87 chapters into the story. The leader of the Hishaku, he claimed to have an aim of wielding the much-sought after Magatsumi. This Enchanted Blade belongs to the Master Swordsman, who sits sealed away under the Kamunabi's watchful eye, never to repeat the horror he once brought about.But through the narrative so far, Hokazono could be readying Yura to become the next Pain from Naruto. This popular character was actually a puppet being controlled from a remote location by another, guided on to do his bidding. In a similar manner, Yura's true fate be akin to the dynamic of Nagato and Pain (formerly Yahiko).Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Kagurabachi: Hokazono may turn Yura into Pain from NarutoTo elaborate, following Yahiko's demise, Nagato began controlling his body and five others using Chakra rods. They became the Six Paths of Pain, appearing as a different entity and puppeteered by the Uzumaki clansman. It is possible that Hokazono may be going a similar route in Kagurabachi with Hishaku leader Yura, the original identity being the Master Swordsman.This would explain how he knew what he did when he met Samura before the story's events. In simpler terms, he was aware of a second Malediction, similar to what the Master Swordsman once did for which he was sealed away. This would be an implication of his plan on repeating the same thing once more, with the yet blooming flower field serving as a symbol of his enduring bloodlust.Now all this would be possible in Kagurabachi similar to how Nagato came up with the Six Paths of Pain. The Master Swordsman may somehow be controlling victim of the Seitei War to do his bidding, that individual being Yura. If this is true, it would partly explain why he remained sealed for over 18 years, barely moving— he isn't conserving spirit energy, he is using his own to manipulate another person.The Master Swordsman (Image via Viz Media)Again, this would lead to the question as to why he would go so far as to form the Hishaku. The reason could be that his secondary aim is to restore the other Swords Bearers (most likely under his rule) and have all the Enchanted Blades at one place under him. This is because it was five other blades that beat him, so if he was in control, he would become practically unstoppable.Next, a follow-up concern arises around the deal with Seiichi Samura. This would essentially tie into the previous argument of the Master Swordsman wanting all the Enchanted Blades under him. By erasing previous Sword Bearers, newer ones could take their place and since Magatsumi holds the master contract, Samura would naturally need to target the Master Swordsman to eradicate the others.This would mean ultimately having to face the Master Swordsman. But given the nature of the Kagurabachi storyline, it won't simply be Samura vs Master Swordsman—Yura will also be present. Now if and how this encounter shapes up remains unknown until the story progresses further, but it wouldn't be wrong to speculate that Yura swipes Magatsumi amidst the chaos, thus, fulfilling the mission.Final thoughtsYura (Image via Viz Media)Yura seems to always have a complex role in Kagurabachi. The idea that he may as well be a puppet to the Master Swordsman, akin to how Pain was in Naruto is quite compelling. While he has stated that he aims to wield Magatsumi, certain subtle clues may suggest that he could be under the Master Swordsman's control.If true, it would explain why Yura possesses knowledge about the prophecy of a possible second Malediction during his cryptic encounter with Samura. In that case, the Master Swordsman may be puppteering Yura to regain his lost power by uniting all Enchanted Blades, ensuring that this time he becomes unstoppable.It can also be posited that Kagurabachi's Hishaku was established to aid in the achievement of his goal—eliminate the previous Sword Bearers with Samura's help to accomodate new, controllable ones. This may be the setting of a violent showdown, where Yura acquires Magatsumi to once again shed innocent blood.Also read:Gachiakuta creator speaks out after controversial Kagurabachi comparisons surface onlineKagurabachi chapter 87 highlightsKagurabachi chapter 88 release details