Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium, prior to its broadcast on Japanese networks on July 22, 2025, at 2 am JST. The episode will be streamed early on Crunchyroll for international fans.

The previous episode saw Kunagi and his friends escape to a supermarket, leaving Gaku behind. Interestingly, Kaoru met her friend, Tsutsumi, at the supermarket, who was trying to survive with many others. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 exact release date and time for every region

A cat, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

According to the anime's site, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, due to the simulcast differences, the episode will be available 15 minutes later on international streaming services.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 release date and time, as per the global release schedule, are given below:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 7:15 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 9:15 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 10:15 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11:15 AM British Summer Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 3:15 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 4:15 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 7:45 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 10:15 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11:45 PM

Where to watch Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3?

Tsutsumi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 will be streamed in advance on ABEMA Premium in Japan. Following that, the episode will air on local Japanese networks, such as TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, Animax, BS TV Tokyo, and others.

Crunchyroll will also stream Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, CIS, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, and the Indian subcontinent.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 recap

The explosion at the cat food factory (Image via OLM)

Days before the Nyandemic, a cat food factory suffered a large explosion. While the locals were safely evacuated, there was minimal coverage of the news. Interestingly, a journalist sneaked into the site and posted a video of the incident. He felt the explosion was related to cats. However, moments later, the clip was deleted from online platforms, and the journalist was not seen anymore.

At present, Gaku urges his sister Kaoru and his friends Kunagi and Tanishi to get away soon. It was futile for him to accompany them since he was affected by the N.N. Virus. Although it's painful, the trio leaves Gaku behind and runs away from the cats coming after them. Elsewhere, the police try to contain the cats.

Kunagi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Military personnel employ various methods to restrict cats. However, the cats simply bypass every trap and march ahead. Eventually, the cats overwhelm the military. Several news channels cover the Nyandemic, with the reporters wondering if it's the end of the world.

Meanwhile, Tanishi sacrifices his vehicle to save a few cats lying on the road. Afterward, the group notices a supermarket nearby and plans to head inside. Kunagi holds off the cats while Kaoru and Tanishi head to the supermarket first. Interestingly, Kaoru meets her classmate, Tsutsumi, who works at the supermarket as a part-timer.

Moments later, Kunagi enters the establishment, leaving a clowder of cats behind him. Meanwhile, Kaoru breaks down into tears as she recalls Gaku's fate. At this moment, the episode delves into a flashback to reveal Kaoru and Tsutsumi's bond, including how the former once stood up for her friend.

Tsutsumi and Kaoru (Image via OLM)

Later at night, Kunagi and his friends hear an announcement outside about a rescue helicopter being in operation. The announcer asks everyone to get on the roof or use smokescreens to make their presence visible.

Others at the supermarket think they will finally be saved. However, they are unaware of a threat lurking in the shadows. The episode ends with a cat emerging from a cardboard box in the supermarket's storage room.

What to expect in Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3? (speculative)

The cat, as seen in the storage room (Image via OLM)

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 3 will continue the adaptation from chapter 4 of the original manga series.

The episode will likely show the fate of the people gathered at the supermarket. Since a cat has sneaked somehow into the storage room, it will surely cause chaos by infecting humans. It remains to be seen how Kunagi and his friends deal with the situation.

