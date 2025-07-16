See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 is officially set to premiere on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST (6:30 AM PT), as per the official website. TOKYO MX, the main station for the rollout, will begin broadcasting the episode; other regional broadcasts will follow, with the digital stream available simultaneously and in full on ABEMA. This next episode promises another serving of small doses of chaos, layered dialogue, and emotional surprise, all once again set in the school food court.

In episode 2, the show doubled down on its signature style of deadpan humor and slice-of-life closeness. From rigged crane games to emotionally cathartic chats about childhood trauma, the series remains effortlessly endearing, quietly tugging at heartstrings while delivering laugh-out-loud moments.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Yamamoto as seen in episode 2 (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

According to the official website, See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 will premiere on TOKYO MX at 10:30 PM JST on Monday, July 21, 2025. Alongside its flagship network debut, the episode will also be distributed via ABEMA and broadcast across a mix of Japanese channels—AT-X, BS Nippon, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV—each airing it in their own time slots throughout the night.

Here’s a look at the episode’s release schedule across major international time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time (PT) 6:30 AM Monday July 21, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time (ET) 9:30 AM Monday July 21, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 PM Monday July 21, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 PM Monday July 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:00 PM Monday July 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time (PST) 9:30 PM Monday July 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 10:30 PM Monday July 21, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 PM Monday July 21, 2025

Where to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

episode 3?

The premiere of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 will take place on TOKYO MX, setting the tone for the episode's wider distribution. Japanese viewers can also catch the latest episode on platforms like ABEMA Premium, where it will be available online simultaneously, with free access offered for one week after broadcast. Additional TV networks such as AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and Sun TV will also air the episode throughout the evening.

Globally, See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 will be available on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia, depending on regional streaming rights. As platform availability varies by territory, viewers are encouraged to verify access through official listings.

A brief abstract of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

episode 2

Wada mimicking her ex-classmate (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Episode 2, titled “Rigged Crane Game / Single-Ply Double Roll / Dream Theater / A Doggy Purpose,” brought another hilarious slice of after-school absurdity. Wada’s obsession with the Duke of Abel figure, despite claiming to hate him, led to a crane game mishap that Yamamoto quietly resolved by winning the figure herself.

Later, they discussed classmate Saito-san’s beauty quirks, navigated a spirited debate over hygiene habits, and explored Wada’s new fitness goals, all while delivering quick-fire one-liners and grounded emotional beats.

The second half leaned into more emotional territory. Wada stumbled upon a dreamy fanfic starring herself and the Duke, only to get distracted by Yamamoto chatting with a boy. A fiery rant about boys and relationships followed until it was revealed that Yamamoto had only been speaking to her manager to cut down her shift so she could spend more time at the food court.

Moved, Wada melted back into excitement over her fanfic and spiraled from spicy food drama to a memory of middle school betrayal. The episode ended on a laugh, with Wada tearfully shouting, “I will never let this go.”

What to expect in See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

episode 3? (Speculative)

Continuing its grounded style and brisk pacing, See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 is expected to further explore the spirited bond between Wada and Yamamoto. The series may explore unexpected food court dilemmas, nostalgic flashbacks, and quirky character moments.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3 could also mark the return of supporting characters such as Saito-san or introduce other new classmates. In its own charming way, the series boasts transforming mundane dialogues into emotionally dense vignettes, combining humor, familiarity, and immersion into its every bite-sized interaction.

