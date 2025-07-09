See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, airing on Tokyo MX and other participating Japanese stations at 10:30 PM JST, as per the official site. The episode will also be streamed online on ABEMA Premium, with paid viewers getting precedence. The episode will be available to stream for everyone in a specific time span afterward.

Episode 1 offers a quiet storm of emotion and awkward comedy, balancing Wada’s digital-age anxieties with Yamamoto’s serene offbeat wisdom. Their after-school meetups at the mall’s food court are deceptively simple yet layered with themes of isolation, identity, and fleeting teenage courage. This summer anime from Shinichiro Nariie’s viral manga adaptation is only getting started.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Still of Wada and Yamamoto (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 will be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10.30 PM JST on Tokyo MX and simulcasted on ABEMA Premium. The episode will also air across familiar late-night slots on BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Aichi TV, and will air on the Japanese television station (AT-X) an hour earlier.

For fans eager to catch the episode the moment it airs, here’s how the global release times are aligned across various time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Day Date Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 6:30 AM Monday July 14, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 9:30 AM Monday July 14, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 PM Monday July 14, 2025 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 3:30 PM Monday July 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:00 PM Monday July 14, 2025 Philippine Standard Time (PHT) 9:30 PM Monday July 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time (JST) 10:30 PM Monday July 14, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) 11:00 PM Monday July 14, 2025

Where to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2?

Japanese viewers can catch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 on several domestic networks. It is slated to air first, at 9:30 PM JST on AT-X, and officially at 10:30 PM JST on TOKYO MX and ABEMA Anime. In addition, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Aichi TV will offer late-night reruns, giving fans multiple chances to catch the new episode throughout the night.

For fans outside of Japan, the episode will be made available on Crunchyroll shortly after it is aired in Japan. Other streaming services, such as HIDIVE, Muse Asia (YouTube), Ani-One Asia, and Bilibili Global, have not licensed this show as of yet. Therefore, Crunchyroll offers the best alternative for international watchers who want to watch this episode.

A brief abstract of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 1

Yamamoto and Wada meeting in the food court (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

The premiere episode wastes no time establishing its unorthodox rhythm. Viewers are thrown into a raw and relatable exchange between Wada and Yamamoto. Wada is dealing with online backlash over a mobile game character, and Yamamoto, with a calm presence and blunt honesty, provides an oddly comforting foil.

From Wada nearly overpaying for a fried chicken combo to discussions about aliens, social media apathy, migraines, and gyaru culture, the episode masterfully uses slice-of-life pacing to explore deeper truths.

Wada’s ranting is hilarious, but also highlights a sincere struggle to be understood. Meanwhile, Yamamoto’s deadpan logic and spaced-out charm balance things out, creating an emotional core that feels anything but artificial.

One of the most touching moments is when Yamamoto gently pats Wada’s head, easing her tension and inadvertently becoming her “placebo.” By the end, these girls aren't just killing time; they are showing viewers that connection is worth showing up for, even in the most mundane settings.

What to expect in See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 (Speculative)

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 may further explore Wada’s internal contradictions, her fierce online persona clashing with real-world awkwardness. Following Yamamoto’s unexpected words of encouragement (“Solemnity is the shield of fools…”), the story could gently guide Wada toward subtle self-awareness.

Fans may expect another dose of Wada’s sarcasm, Yamamoto’s quirky wisdom, and perhaps a conversation that starts with fashion and ends in philosophical musings.

As always, their bond is awkward, honest, and quietly powerful. With its bittersweet tone, See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 2 might once again show how small talk can quietly say it all.

