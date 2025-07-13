Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2: The Nyandemic overwhelms the city, as Kunagi and his friends look for a way out

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2, titled Tonight the Cats Steal the Stars, was released on Japanese televisions and Crunchyroll on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The episode focused on the aftermath of the Nyandemic, as Kunagi, Kaoru, and Tanishi escaped to a supermarket after being chased by a clowder of cats.

Gaku, who was affected by the N.N. Virus, ensured his sister and friends would safely run to safety. Additionally, the episode focused on Kunagi's impressive athletic skills, as he outran a few cats. Moreover, the episode created some intrigue with the opening scene.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2: Kunagi's genius plan allows Kunagi and Tanishi to find a safe abode

The explosion at the factory (Image via OLM)

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 began with a scene from October 5, 20XX. Days before the Nyandemic, a remote cat food factory from a large conglomerate suffered a major explosion. Though the locals were evacuated, there was minimal coverage of the news. Interestingly, a journalist posted a video of the incident, revealing that the explosion had something to do with cats.

However, the video was taken down within minutes, and the journalist was not to be seen anymore. Afterward, the narrative for the Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 switched to Gaku, urging Kaoru, Kunagi, and Tanishi to run away. Unfortunately, Gaku was affected by the N.N. Virus. Thus, it was futile for him to accompany them.

Gaku, as seen in the episode (Image via OLM)

Kaoru broke down in tears as she looked at her brother one last time. Meanwhile, Gaku joined the cats from his cafe, though his transformation isn't shown. Elsewhere, the police urged the public to follow the evacuation guidelines. Understandably, the people couldn't comprehend the danger they were in.

One of the police personnel informed their subordinate about a clowder of cats approaching the scene. Backups arrived in no time, fully equipped with defensive gear. They also laid down traps and water bottles for the approaching cats. Yet, none of their tricks worked against the clowder of cats that overwhelmed the police force.

The cats approach a police (Image via OLM)

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 then focused on the news channels, covering the Nyandemic. The reporters wondered whether it was the end of the world. Elsewhere, Kunagi and the party looked for a safe above. However, with so many cats around, it was difficult. While driving his car, Tanishi saw a few cats on the road.

He quickly maneuvered the gears to save the cats but ended up destroying the car. At that moment, the group noticed a supermarket. Kunagi advised Kaoru to get to the supermarket with Tanishi, while he would buy them time. Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 saw Kunagi use a dangling toy to redirect the cats toward him.

Tanishi and Kunagi (Image via OLM)

When he did that, Kaoru and Tanishi sneaked to the supermarket. Interestingly, Kaoru met her friend, Tsutsumi, who worked at the supermarket as a part-timer. At first, other workers weren't letting them in, but Tsutsumi identified Kaoru.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2: Kunagi's athletics, a hope, and a threat

Tsutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via OLM)

Elsewhere, in the Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2, Kunagi used the dangling tool and demonstrated his impressive reflexes to outrun the cats. Eventually, he left the toy behind and rushed into the supermarket. As soon as he entered, others closed the door, ensuring the cats wouldn't run into the establishment.

Kunagi instructed everyone to seal all the openings for a possible cat entry. Meanwhile, Kaoru was glad to see Tsutsumi safe. Yet, suddenly, she remembered her brother, Gaku's fate, and broke down in tears. Tsutsumi tried to calm down Kaoru, who was visibly scared. At that moment, the episode delved into a flashback and showed Kaoru and Tsutsumi's bond.

It was revealed how Kaoru showed kindness to Tsutsumi by helping her pick up a few scattered pages in the hallway. Likewise, Kaoru helped her once when she tried to bring down a cat from a tree. Afterward, the episode saw Tsutsumi talk to Kunagi about his impressive athletics. She wondered how Kunagi was able to move like that.

A cat, as seen in the episode (Image via OLM)

Unfortunately, Kunagi didn't remember anything about his past. He questioned his own existence, as he didn't know whether or not he was already a cat. Later at night, an announcement was made about a rescue helicopter in operation. The announcer asked everyone to either get on the roof or use smokescreens to make themselves seen.

The party gathered at the supermarket thought they would be saved. However, they didn't know that a threat lurked in the corner. Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 ended with a cat emerging from a box in the supermarket's storage room.

Conclusion

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 was a mixture of gripping storytelling and impressive action moments. The episode added a further layer of mystery around the origin of the N.N. Virus and showcased Kunagi's skills. Overall, the episode had outstanding moments, with full intensity.

