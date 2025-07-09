  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 09, 2025 00:30 GMT
Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Studio OLM)
Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Studio OLM)

According to the anime's official platforms, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA premium, ahead of its broadcast on Japanese televisions on July 15, 2025, at 2 am JST. Crunchyroll will follow the episode's early streaming schedule and release it with multiple subs at 7:15 am PT.

The previous episode described the origin of the Nyandemic and explored a world overrun by cats through the lens of Kunagi, Kaoru, and Gaku. The episode revealed how Kaoru sheltered Kunagi, whom he found lying in an alley. Eventually, they witnessed the beginning of the Nyandemic. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in the Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 exact release date and time for every region

A scene from the series (Image via OLM Studios)
A scene from the series (Image via OLM Studios)

According to the anime's official website, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the international release timings will vary due to the differences in the show's simulcast timings.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 release date and time for various regions, as per the anime's international streaming schedule, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

7:15 AM

Central Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

9:15 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

10:15 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

11:15 AM

British Summer Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

3:15 PM

Central European Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

4:15 PM

Indian Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

7:45 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

10:15 PM

Australian Central Standard Time

Sunday, July 13, 2025

11:45 PM

Where to watch Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2?

Kunagi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)
Kunagi, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 on TV Tokyo and other local channels like TV Hokkaido, BS TV Tokyo, Animax, and others. Prior to that, the episode will be advanced-streamed on ABEMA Premium.

Additionally, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll in regions including North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, and India.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 recap

The cats surround Tanishi in the episode (Image via OLM Studios)
The cats surround Tanishi in the episode (Image via OLM Studios)

The episode commenced with three people running from a clowder of cats. One of them, named Tanishi, tripped and fell. Just then, the cats surrounded him and started to rub against him. As soon as they did that, Konishi turned into a cat, leaving his friends, Kaoru and Kunagi, horrified.

Afterward, the episode revealed that the world was overrun by cats in 20XX, when a selective breeding of a cat, named "Origin," spread a virus called N.N. Virus to other cats. Transmitted through physical touch, the virus reacted with human DNA and transformed them into cats.

Amid this Nyandemic backdrop, the narrative focused on Kaoru and Kunagi, who took shelter at a mall from the approaching cats. Kunagi, obsessed with cats, was constantly trying to hold himself back from touching them. At that moment, Kaoru punched him and brought him back to reality.

Kaoru and Kunagi in the episode (Image via OLM Studios)
Kaoru and Kunagi in the episode (Image via OLM Studios)

Eventually, the duo saw a water spray in the storage room. Kunagi used the spray and escaped the mall with Kaoru. Following that, the episode delved into a flashback, showing Kunagi and Kaoru working at a cat cafe. It was revealed how Kaoru found Kunagi lying in an alley one night.

The former was suffering from amnesia, as he couldn't recall anything except his deep knowledge about cats. Eventually, Kunagi joined a cat cafe run by Kaoru and her brother, Gaku. Kunagi was immensely fond of the cats in the cafe, as he fed them timely, and was protective of them.

Tanishi as a cat (Image via OLM Studios)
Tanishi as a cat (Image via OLM Studios)

One day, a stranger entered the cafe and cuddled with the cats. Moments later, the man transformed into a cat. Thus began the Nyandemic, as Kunagi and others noticed the same outside.

The streets were overrun with humans transformed into cats. Kunagi and others ran from the cafe to search for a safe place. Yet on the way, Gaku sensed something different about him. The episode ended with Gaku seemingly getting infected by the N.N. Virus.

What to expect in Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2? (speculative)

Gaku, Kaoru, and Tanishi (Image via OLM Studios)
Gaku, Kaoru, and Tanishi (Image via OLM Studios)

The Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 2 will likely cover the remaining pages of chapter 2 from the original manga.

As such, the episode will likely reveal Gaku's fate and show Kunagi and Kaoru trying their best to survive the Nyandemic. The episode may also reveal some exciting facts about cats.

