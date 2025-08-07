Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime confirms 2026 release, cast, and staff, with PV and visual

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime is set to premiere in 2026. The official staff confirmed this news with a teaser promotional video and visual on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The short clip also revealed the details regarding the anime's main cast and staff members.Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series, written by Harunadon and illustrated by raemz. ASCII Media Works has been serializing the novels since February 2023. A manga adaptation, with Momose Hanada, is also serialized on the company's Dengeki Maoh magazine since April 2023.Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime's teaser trailer reveals the 2026 debut, main cast, and staffOn Thursday, August 7, 2024, the official website and X account of Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime unveiled a teaser promotional video, confirming the title's 2026 release window. The details about the anime's full broadcast schedule and an exact release date will be announced soon.The teaser trailer highlights the complex relationship between the main heroine, Sunao Aikawa, and her replica, Nao. According to the trailer, whenever Aikawa doesn't feel like going to school or taking tests, Nao goes to school in her stead as her replica. The video also teases Nao developing feelings for a boy at the school.Additionally, the teaser visual depicts Sunao Aikawa and Nao, standing side by side, and mirroring each other. The illustration subtly delves into the complexities within Sunao and Nao's relationship. Notably, Sumire Morohoshi will voice both characters in the Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime.The anime's official website has also shared a comment from the original author, Harunadon, and an illustration from raemz. Regarding the adaptation, Harunadon says:&quot;I am truly happy that the story of Nao and friends, which began as text, is now being made into an anime. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the readers, bookstores, publishers, and production staff who have supported this work. I hope that both those who have read the original work and those who haven't will enjoy the anime version of Replica together.&quot;Coming to the main staff, Ryuichi Kimura directs the school drama anime at Studio Voil, with Eiji Abiko as the character designer. Tomoko Shinozuka, who has contributed to Wotaki: Love Is Hard for Otaku, is in charge of supervising and writing the scripts with Misaki Morie. More staff members will be announced later.A brief synopsis of the Even a Replica Can Fall in Love animeSunao and Nao, as seen in the trailer (Image via Voil)Based on the original light novel series, Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime centers on Sunao Aikawa and her replica, Nao. Whenever Sunao feels lazy about going to school or taking a test, Nao takes her place as her replica. Nao isn't meant for anything else but to handle things Sunao doesn't want to do herself.However, everything changes when she falls in love. Nao begins to tie her hair up, so the boy she loves would know that it's her. Although Nao is empty from inside as a &quot;replica,&quot; she cannot overlook the feelings of love she has developed. As such, the series will explore a captivating bond between Nao and Sunao.Also read:Suikoden anime announces 2026 release with visualThe Case Book of Arne anime announces January 2026 release and staff with PVThe Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual