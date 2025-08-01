10 unlucky rom-com anime girls who got sidelined

Unlucky rom-com anime girls endure missed confessions, face rival interference, and comedic mishaps that leave their hearts bruised. What makes them unforgettable is their unwavering hope despite the challenges.

From Anna Yanami’s tearful confession in Too Many Losing Heroines! to Risa Koizumi’s birthday mishap in Lovely★Complex, these heroines capture the bittersweet essence of romance comedy and keep fans craving more tales of resilient love. Rom-com anime blends lighthearted humor with fluttering heartbeats, yet fate rarely aligns for its heroines.

From Kosaki Onodera’s quiet heartbreak in Nisekoi to Rem’s soul-baring confession in Re: Zero and Yui Yuigahama’s crushed hopes in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, these girls didn’t just lose out on love; they carved out unforgettable moments along the way.

Whether it’s the locket that never unlocked the right door or a whispered apology no one truly heard, their stories resonate for how real they feel.

From Rem to Onodera: These unlucky rom-com anime girls deserved so much more

1) Anna Yanami (Too Many Losing Heroines!)

Still of Anna Yanami (Image via Lay-duce Studio)

Anna epitomizes unlucky rom-com anime girls through her unshakeable devotion. Right from Episode 1, she lays her heart bare, just blurts it out, that childhood confession to Kazuhiko. He doesn’t mock her, he’s kind, but that almost makes it worse because kindness without affection lingers. In Episode 3, she’s alone on the stairwell, wiping tears as the world walks by, not even slowing down.

By Episodes 2 to 4, it’s clear he’s not choosing her, but she stays, smiles when he’s around, and roots for him quietly. It’s the kind of loyalty that hurts to watch - not because it’s dramatic, but because so many viewers have been there, loving someone who’ll never look back.

2) Kosaki Onodera (Nisekoi)

Still of Kosaki (Image via Shaft)

Kosaki stands among unlucky rom-com anime girls for her shy yearning. In Episode 1, her near-confession to Raku is instantly eclipsed by Chitoge’s dramatic crash-landing. During the Promise Locket arc (Episodes 4–5), Onodera’s heartfelt vow is brushed off as a childhood game, and the School Trip arc (Episodes 15–16) brings her within reach only for Raku to misinterpret her words.

Fans cherish her quiet determination; each thwarted moment deepens the empathy for her unspoken love.

3) Yui Yuigahama (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Still of Yui Yuigahama (Image via Brain's Base)

Yui’s journey exemplifies unlucky rom-com anime girls who give their all. Season 2 Episode 4 paints a quiet heartbreak for Yui when her confession during the Yukata Festival is brushed off as a joke. She’s left standing by the river, laughter forced, hurt hidden.

The emotional weight hits hardest in Season 3 Episode 11, where Hachiman’s choice of Yukino leaves her quietly in tears at their club gathering. Even so, Yui keeps showing up, offering warmth when it's needed most. Her story isn't loud, but it's one that lingers, earning her a place as one of the most tenderly remembered characters in the genre.

4) Utaha Kasumigaoka (Saekano Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend)

Still of Utaha (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Utaha captures the plight of unlucky rom-com anime girls with elegance. In the hotel chapter (Episode 6), her meticulously crafted confession through poetry and prose barely registers as Megumi’s quiet honesty charms Tomoya.

Season 2 Episode 11’s rooftop confession climaxes in a tender moment, only for the movie’s finale to reveal Tomoya choosing Megumi. Utaha’s intellectual allure and graceful acceptance of defeat render her sidelined love both poignant and memorable.

5) Sumi Sakurasawa (Rent-A-Girlfriend)

Still of Sumi Sakurasawa (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sumi ranks among unlucky rom-com anime girls for her shy bravery. In the Practice Date arc (Season 2 Episode 11), her soft-spoken admission to Kazuya is taken as part of their contract, prompting a stunned poolside exit.

Observing her initially timid demeanor transform into quiet confidence, and then crumble under misunderstanding, makes Sumi’s arc a compelling study of vulnerability and hope.

6) Eri Sawachika (School Rumble)

Still of Eri Sawachika (Image via Studio Comet)

Eri exemplifies unlucky rom-com anime girls with her blend of tsundere flair and hidden longing. From Episode 1, she fends off suitors yet secretly pines for Harima. Her rooftop confession in Episode 12, intended as a declaration of love, is misread as gratitude, and the Cultural Festival arc (Episodes 15–18) sees her fiancé-to-be whisked away by another heroine.

Eri’s oscillation between tough exterior and private heartbreak endears her enduringly to viewers.

7) Ai Fuyumi (Oreshura)

Still of Ai Fuyumi (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ai’s heartfelt tribulations during the Starlight Festival arc (Episodes 8–10) typify unlucky rom-com anime girls battling fate. After rekindling childhood memories with Eita, she designs a festival date under lantern light, only for Masuzu’s interference to derail her confession.

Ai’s steadfast devotion amid such betrayal creates a poignant underdog arc that remains one of the series’ most affecting threads.

8) Ranko Honjō (My First Girlfriend is a Gal)

Still of Ranko Honjō (Image via NAZ)

Ranko illustrates unlucky rom-com anime girls with bold charm undone by timing. In the “Spray-On Gal” chapter (Episode 3), her playful teasing of Junichi backfires when he focuses on Yukana, not her.

Ranko’s stormy departure from the club reveals her tender insecurity, and fans empathize with her undercut confidence, admiring the vulnerable layers beneath her gyaru bravado.

9) Rem (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World)

Still of Rem (Image via White Fox)

Rem’s tragic devotion places her among unlucky rom-com anime girls, even in a fantasy isekai. After saving Subaru in Episode 18, she confesses her love at Roswaal’s manor, only to learn his heart belongs to Emilia.

Rem’s tearful acceptance in Episode 19 and her unspoken vow to remain by Subaru’s side showcase a courage and selflessness that resonate with fans far beyond her heartbreak.

10) Risa Koizumi (Lovely★Complex)

Still of Risa Koizumi (Image via Toei Animation)

Risa epitomizes unlucky rom-com anime girls through comedic heartbreak. During the Birthday Date arc (Episodes 17–19), she plans a surprise for Atsushi, hoping it means something more. He smiles, thanks her, and treats it like a friendly gesture. She laughs it off, but her eyes give it away. The height jokes, the over-the-top reactions, they all cover how much she feels.

When Atsushi chooses someone else, the heartbreak hits. Still, she stays the same, loud and lovable, even when it hurts.

Final Thoughts

Not every love story in rom-com anime goes the way fans expect. These ten unlucky rom-com anime girls fall hard, wait too long, or just get unlucky. Some speak up, some stay quiet, and a few smile through it, even when it hurts. They’re not just side characters, they’re the ones who remind fans what real heartbreak looks like. No dramatic ending, just missed chances, quiet moments, and feelings that don’t fade.

