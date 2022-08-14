How do you earn Devotion in Cult of the Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb sees players take on the role of a lamb who is saved from death by The One Who Waits. The latter entity is a godlike stranger whom the lamb decided to repay by forming a loyal cult on its behalf. It is a wild experience, but includes many basic rogue-like and life-sim mechanics.

A unique aspect of the game is Devotion, which is a statistic used to determine what types of buildings are available, to punish followers and much more. It is mostly earned by worshiping at a Shrine.

How to farm Devotion in Cult of the Lamb

Followers will almost constantly be worshipping at the Shrine in Cult of the Lamb (Image via Massive Monster)

The entire premise of Cult of the Lamb is to form a cult. Players can recruit followers into the cult and create a wondrous yet eery camp for the cult to operate from.

To build the cult up to its maximum potential, players need to gather Devotion and Divine Inspiration. Divine Inspiration is necessary for upgrading houses, farms, mines, and other units.

Increasing Divine Inspiration happens when more Devotion is gained. It truly is a crazy cult, with followers worshiping, being sacrificed, and devoting themselves to the Dark Lord.

Well, here is how to do that to the fullest by earning Devotion and even farming it rapidly in some instances:

Command followers to worship at the Shrine in the center of the cult's facilities.

For followers already doing an action, players can walk up to them, select the Work option, and choose Worship to force them away from what their current duties.

If every action is occupied by another follower, those with nothing to do will worship automatically in most cases.

Level up followers with daily sermons and blessings, allowing them to worship even harder for extra Devotion.

Bless every follower each day to max out their loyalty meter.

When the loyalty meter maxes out, it resets, and the follower provides 25 Devotion in return

Increase the overall Cult level directly to improve the base's central Shrine and receive more Devotion with each follower that worships there.

Find Shrines for other gods across the map while exploring and interact with them to steal a small amount of Devotion.

Unlock and build the Tabernacle for it to act as a second Shrine for followers to worship at if the original Shrine is full.

Unlock the Shrine Flame Bundle to boost the speed of Devotion gain at the central Shrine when its flame is lit.

Unlock and build the Grand Shelter as housing for followers. It will collect Devotion from those sleeping inside of it.

There are a lot of ways to gain Devotion in Cult of the Lamb. Some of them are more passive, while other methods see players focus on obtaining it with everything they've got.

The main way players will raise the Devotion being earned is through the Shrine and its upgrades. Everything else speeds up the process and is an added Devotion bonus.

