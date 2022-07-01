What is the fastest way to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

You don't have to be a Jedi Master to defeat Darth Vader, well, at least not in Fortnite. However, it is a Herculean task to defeat him in the game. Sith Lord joins the ranks of Fortnite's most overpowered mythic bosses and undeniably deserves the top spot. His superpowers render him worthy of the title of Darth.

The latest Fortnite v21.10 update brought Darth Vader to the island, and he has been the looper's bane ever since. Although it seems sensible to stay away from the Sith Lord, his coveted lightsaber has an outmatched allure that can persuade any looper to face him in an epic battle.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 offers a dedicated set of Vibin challenges that can be completed for XPs and other rewards. One of these challenges requires loopers to defeat Darth Vader. There is no way around it. However, loopers can employ a few tricks to get that XP.

Jedi tricks to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

The first step to defeating Darth Vader starts immediately when the game starts. Loopers will have to locate Vader's ship while aboard the Battle Bus. Since there are five different landing spots across the map, it becomes essential to track Vader's ship the moment it passes the Battle Bus. To help loopers locate Vader's landing spot, a blue-hued beacon lights up to signify his landing.

Upon locating the ship, loopers should land nearby, preferably in a populous area with good loot. After acquiring substantial weapons, they should advance towards Darth Vader's location. Players should note that Vader has two Stormtrooper bodyguards. They need to take out the Stormtroopers first.

Once the loopers attack the bodyguards, it alerts the Sith Lord, and he gets defensive. Stormtroopers are easy to defeat, but their boss isn't. Here comes the crucial part that can dictate the outcome of the combat.

If a looper wants, they can shoot at Darth Vader once and then escape the area. If somebody else eliminates him, the looper will get the elimination and be awarded the XP. This trick is easy, but it’s not a fast way to get the elimination. Plus, it doesn't guarantee that others will be able to defeat Darth Vader.

Another trick is to follow the steps mentioned above but in multiplayer mode. One person in the squad can play as bait and lure Vader, while others can take turns shooting at him. This way, the onus to defeat him doesn't fall on a single looper, while everybody in the squad can get the reward for defeating him.

Each member of the squad should land a shot at Vader to get XP. Loopers don't have to squad up, they can pull this trick even in a Duos or Trios match. Since Darth Vader is an overpowered boss, it makes sense to team up to defeat him. Instead of a fellow Fortnite player to team up with, loopers can use the newly introduced gamer tag option to party up.

While teaming up is the fastest way, there are certain tricks that loopers can use to defeat the Sith lord. Loopers in single-mode can get a boom sniper and lay shots at Vader from a distance. Another option is to attach a Cow Catcher to the vehicle and ram Darth Vader. The latter option provides an added layer of safety to the loopers.

Solo loopers can easily take down Stormtroopers and get their hands on an E-11 Blaster rifle. Players can also find the weapon in the Star Wars chest. The E-11 Blaster rifle uses energy ammo and has an unlimited supply. The weapon, however, requires a cool-down period.

Although Darth Vader is formidable, at the end of the day, he is just a bot and is prone to defeats. Any resilient looper can beat him. It might take more than one attempt, but he can be defeated.

