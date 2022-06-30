Fortnite: How to destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi in the game. Along with him came his lightsaber and E-11 blaster, the standard issue for Stormtroopers. The blaster was short-lived and was vaulted after some time. The latest Fortnite v21.10 update brought Darth Vader and Stormtroopers equipped with E-11 Blaster rifles into the game.

Now that the new Fortnite season is entering its fourth week, leaks about the upcoming challenges have started populating online forums. Among these challenges is one where players must destroy structures using the E-11 Blaster rifle. Players need to destroy 15 structures, and upon completion, they will be awarded 15,000 XP.

The E-11 Blaster rifle deals damage of 30 per shot and has a fast fire rate. It uses infinite energy ammo and requires a cool-down period. The weapon is similar to a First Order Blaster rifle and has a headshot multiplier of 1.25x.

Experience the Galactic Empire's favorite weapon in Fortnite

The challenge will be facile once players acquire the E-11 Blaster rifle. The weapon can be acquired after defeating a Stormtrooper or by searching chests at Darth Vader's spawn points across the map. Of both options, the latter is easier and can be completed rather quickly.

Fortnite Players can drop by at any of Darth Vader's landing spots, conveniently located at five locations across the map. Upon landing on the spot, players can scout for Star Wars chests. The E-11 Blaster rifle spawns in at least one of the chests at every location. After acquiring the rifle, players can go about destroying the structures.

Fortnite players can destroy any structure, whether made by an opponent or an in-game building. Players can start by destroying the structures at the landing spot itself.

Another way to acquire the E-11 Blaster rifle is by defeating a Stormtrooper. Players can follow Darth Vader's ship at the beginning of the game and land near it.

After getting their hands on suitable weapons, players can approach the Stormtroopers and engage in combat. Loopers can easily defeat them, but players need to look out for Darth Vader. Attacking them alerts Darth Vader, who then goes into a defensive stance and can render the players dead. He is one tough boss to beat.

While there are two options, the second one seems absurd and unwantedly menacing. It really depends upon the player's temperament as to which option they resort to. Those who want the thrill of epic combat and want to get their hands on Vader's lightsaber can try the latter option.

If Loopers plan ahead of time and land at a spot devoid of Darth Vader, they can easily accommodate more than one weekly challenge in a single game. Players should try to land at a landing spot near a densely populated POI.

Coney Crossroads is one such Fortnite POI with many structures to destroy and is located near one of the landing spots. Plus, since it is located in the middle of the map, it is likely to fall inside the first circle most of the time.

