Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite and Star Wars have worked together plenty and Chapter 3 Season 3 sees that continue with the Dark Lord of the Sith and some of the franchise's weaponry.

Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers fly in and take over a location on the battle royale island. Players can see the ship landing from the Battle Bus and float right down to fight the Empire's finest.

While it may appear random, there are set areas on the map where Darth Vader will land with his Stormtrooper cronies. This is where players can find the Star Wars weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3.

How Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 players can obtain Star Wars weapons

The Star Wars weapons that players can find in Chapter 3 Season 3 are the E-11 Blaster and Darth Vader's Mythic Lightsaber. The former is easy to come by while the latter requires some work.

Here are all of the confirmed locations where a Stormtrooper outpost sits on the island and where Darth Vader's ship may land:

On the mountain northwest of Sleepy Sound

To the northwest of Logjam Lotus

On the southern road of Coney Crossroads

Slightly southeast of Greasy Grove

To the northeast of The Joneses, on the coast of the island

If Darth Vader lands in any of the places mentioned above, he will be flanked by two Stormtroopers. Defeating one of them will see the E-11 Blaster drop. It can also be obtained from the black supply chests within the outposts.

To get the Mythic Lightsaber, Fortnite players are going to have to eliminate Darth Vader himself. Taking out the Stormtroopers and getting an E-11 Blaster is a walk in the park compared to fighting arguably the greatest cinematic villain of all time.

How to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Ironically, the E-11 Blasters Darth Vader's security force use might be the best way to take him down. Players can drop onto Vader's location, get one from the supply chest, and start fighting him.

Darth Vader is able to throw his Lightsaber, reflect bullets shot at him, jump great distances, use the Force to pull players closer to him in order to strike them down and throw objects at them.

Here are some tips to help eliminate the Dark Jedi and get a hold of his Lightsaber:

Defeat the Stormtroopers first to either take their E-11 Blasters or to make Darth Vader the sole enemy in the area.

Pay attention to Darth Vader's two health bars.

If in a squad, have two players focus on Vader right away to lower the first health bar while the other two players deal with the Stormtroopers.

The E-11 is a great choice to fight with since it has infinite ammo.

Aim for Darth Vader's head to deal maximum damage and keep a distance.

Get behind him and start firing so he can't block the shots with the Lightsaber.

Keep up the barrage until his health is depleted and he is eliminated.

Once Darth Vader is beaten, he will drop his Mythic Lightsaber for one player to pick up. This weapon will allow the Fortnite player to tactically dodge and deflect bullets, throw it as a projectile, or slice and dice opponents on the way to a Victory Royale.

