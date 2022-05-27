What is the max level in V Rising?

Instead of conventionally leveling up their vampire in V Rising, levels are determined by the character's Gear Score in the game.

Unlike many RPG titles, there is no XP grind in the game. The power of a character in the latest vampire-centric survival game solely depends on the gear and weapons they are equipped with in the game.

Players can view their gear in V Rising at any time. They just need to access their inventory or take a look at the number beside their health bar. That number denotes the Gear Score, or level, as some players call it, and can reach a maximum of 80.

The max level in V Rising is 80

The max level of 80 can be reached by equipping the best gear in the game (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The majority of players won't ever see a max Gear Score of over 80. However, there is a technicality that could see it increase to 81. Players should note that this can't be done with the baseline Gear rankings.

The true highest level is 80, but 81 can be reached with certain synergy bonuses that wearing the same armor from a specific set will give. These bonuses provide that extra +1 to the Gear Score level and aren't very common.

With the game in Early Access right now, there is a large possibility that future updates or the full release could add more content that would see the maximum Gear Score increase further.

However, until that happens, 80 is where the Gear Score level stops. Players can achieve this much later on in their playthrough, as it takes a while to become one of the most powerful vampires out there.

How to increase Gear Score V Rising

The bosses in the game are a solid pathway to a higher Gear Score (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Players' levels increase as their Gear Score rises. This, simply put, is done by equipping gear that has a higher Gear Score. This is the only way to reach the max level of 80.

Here are a few easy ways to raise a character's Gear Score in V Rising:

Complete main story quests

Complete side quests

Use the Blood Altar to track more powerful bosses and defeat them

Craft powerful loot when recipes are learned

Equip the gear with the highest Gear Score in the inventory

Completing the objectives in the game will often grant players with high-tier loot that can go a long way towards increasing their Gear Score. Side missions and main quests are the fastest way to obtain better gear in the game.

Incredibly powerful gear will be granted as a reward for defeating the toughest bosses in the game. This is another fast method to raise the Gear Score, but it can be much more challenging.

Lastly, players need to use the gear with the highest Gear Score available. Players can hover over the equipment in the inventory to see the Gear Score. The same can be done for an item before it is crafted by hovering over it in the crafting window.

