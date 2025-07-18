10 Shonen anime romances that can easily be the plot for a shojo series

Being the vast universe that the anime industry is, several shonen anime romances can easily become their own standalone series or a shojo series on their own. Many popular shonen series feature romance stories that drive an emotionally charged and heartfelt narrative, making them easily relatable to fans of the shojo genre.

This list highlights some of the romantic storylines within the shonen anime universe that could develop into their own, individual series. From an emotional perspective, these romantic relationships, whether narrative-driven or not, have often left viewers with a smile on their face or a sad emotional ending.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from all the series in discussion. Readers' discretion is advised.

From Demon Slayer to Hunter X Hunter- here are some shonen anime romances worthy of their own shojo series

1) Mitsuri Kanroji x Obanai Iguro (Demon Slayer)

Mitsuri and Obanai have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Ufotable)

Coming from the vast shonen universe of Demon Slayer are the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro. From their introduction into the series, both have been portrayed as polar opposites. While Mitsuri is a lively, extroverted girl, Obanai is a reserved, introverted guy. Despite their differences in personality, they share a bond.

Throughout the series, despite both having feelings for each other, they never confessed their feelings to each other. However, at the end of the series, when she was on the verge of death, Mitsuri confessed her love to Obanai, who also reciprocated, and died shortly after Mitsuri. Their love story has a different sense of romance- a longing for each other, and when they finally had each other, it was too late.

2) Hinata Hyuga x Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Hinata and Naruto have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Pierrot)

Probably one of the most iconic shonen anime romances from the 2000s, the story of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga from the Naruto anime series has resonated with the fandom, as everyone adores the couple. However, their relationship wasn't a straightforward one, filled with complications and turns.

Hinata's childhood love, Naruto, was more into Sakura, but never received her love in return. Meanwhile, Hinata always loved Naruto and never gave up, but was too shy to confess. From being a hated boy in the Leaf Village to becoming the Hokage and a hero, Hinata always rooted for him, which Naruto also realised in the end.

3) Kagome Higurashi x Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

Kagoma and InuYasha have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Sunrise)

This one is a bit tricky, as it's more like a love triangle between Inuyasha, Kagome, and Kikyo from the anime series Inuyasha. Several aspects of the shojo genre are present in their relationship, including jealousy and misunderstanding, as well as a longing for each other's companionship.

Initially, they showed differences in their personality, with Inuyasha being a rude and brash half-demon from the feudal era, and Kagome being a headstrong and emotional modern-day high school girl. However, as they travelled together, their relationship grew. Their relationship is a perfect recipe for a shojo series in the making.

4) Noelle Silva x Asta (Black Clover)

Noelle and Asta have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Pierrot)

Coming to the Black Clover anime series, Noelle Silva and Asta probably have the most dramatic shonen anime relationships that can be made into a shojo series of its own. Asta is an orphan who lacked magic and had a difficult upbringing at the church, while Noelle is royalty with a proud and noble personality.

As they both joined the Black Bull squad, their relationship was primarily marked by bickering and yelling at each other, due to the mismatch in their personalities. However, there were moments of romantic relief between them, something that is perfect for a shojo series' narrative.

5) Keiko Yukimura x Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Keiko and Yusuke have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Pierrot)

Keiko Yukimura and Yusuke Urameshi from the classic Yu Yu Hakusho TV anime series have what can only be described as the quintessential standalone shojo storyline. Both are childhood friends with complicated feelings; while Keiko also acted disciplinary towards Yusuke, she had deep feelings underneath.

After Yusuke's death, Keiko is seen devastated, and her true feelings start to come out. She even goes as far as to protect Yusuke's body from the fire, risking her own life in the process. While this kind of commitment is rare in the shonen genre anime, it is something that screams shojo.

6) Iris x Shinra Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Iris and Shinra have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via David Production)

While it may be difficult for anime readers to put context to Iris and Shinra's relationship, Fire Force manga readers can understand it completely. While Shinra and Iris had a very respectful relationship with each other, the series has often shown several instances where their romantic status was clear.

Even at the end of the manga, Shinra explicitly revealed that he and Iris were a couple, and later was shown having a kid together. Their relationship wasn't developed straightforwardly, but was based on respect and admiration for each other, which is what makes a great shojo drama anime series.

7) Mine x Tatsumi (Akame ga Kill!)

Mine and Tatsumi have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via White Fox)

Tatsumi and Mine from the Akame ga Kill! anime series both met a tragic end to their stories. From the beginning, they did not like each other at all, while Mine was proud and blunt, Tatsumi was a kind and brave village boy turned assassin. While Mine constantly teased and insulted Tatsumi, unbeknownst to her, she was falling for him.

Tatsumi sees through Mine's facade and respects her for her power and struggles. Gradually, they both develop feelings for each other, but are nonchalantly killed off in the anime. However, in the manga, Mine and Tatsumi are alive and get married, and even have a kid. Their love story was made for the shojo genre, but ended up in the shonen genre.

8) Komugi x Meruem (Hunter X Hunter)

Komugi and Meruem have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Madhouse)

One of the most intriguing and notable relationships throughout the Hunter X Hunter anime series is that of Meruem and Komugi. Meruem was a chimera who did not know what feelings or rationality were in his life until he met Komugi. While playing Gungi with her, Meruem started to understand the meaning of feelings.

While the series primarily portrays them as friends, it is clear that they had a strong bond between them, which only grew stronger as the series progressed, until they were parted by death. Their story is something that shows great personal development and unconditional love, something worthy of a standalone shojo series.

9) Nia Teppelin x Simon (Gurren Lagann)

Simon and Nia have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Gainax)

Simon and Nia's story from Gurren Lagann is one of the classic shonen anime romances meant to be a shojo series on its own. While Simon was a boy who doubted himself and remained quiet after his brother's death, Nia was the light that entered his life, giving him purpose and direction.

Nia was there for Simon at his most vulnerable and lowest moments, always supporting him, which also sparked the feelings of love and compassion within Simon's heart. Despite knowing Nia's inevitable death, they both got married, putting on a show of devoted love.

10) Winry Rockbell x Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Winry and Edward have one of the shonen anime romances worthy of a shojo series (Image via Bones)

Coming to one of the cult-classics in shonen anime romances, Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell from the Fullmetal Alchemist anime series, is the perfect example of a childhood friendship blossoming into a beautiful relationship. Despite the distance between them, their feeling for each other never dulled.

The ultimate conclusion for the couple, after several years of happiness and pain, was very satisfying when they got married and had two children, a son and a daughter. Their beautifully carved relationship is the perfect story for a shojo anime series.

Final thoughts

The shonen anime genre is often referred to as more action and fantasy-related segments of the animeverse. However, every once in a while, some characters come and present such beautiful shonen anime relationships that they deserve a shojo series of their own.

While this list covers ten such relationships, there are many more notable examples to be explored. With the ever-expanding anime universe, more characters and relationships like these are bound to emerge; it's only a matter of time.

